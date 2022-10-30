Home » Investing » 3 Stocks That Could See Tremendous Growth in 2023

3 Stocks That Could See Tremendous Growth in 2023

Growth stocks like Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) could continue to thrive in 2023.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

Growth has been elusive in 2022. Several consumer and technology companies have lost significant market value this year, while energy and commodity stocks have surged. In 2023, economists expect a recession and persistent inflation to make things worse. 

However, some companies should thrive next year, despite the headwinds. Here are the top three growth stocks that should be on your radar for 2023. 

WELL Health

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) couldn’t avoid the tech market selloff but has continued to deliver growth. The stock is down 42% year to date. However, the company has registered triple-digit growth throughout 2022. In the most recent quarter, its U.S. businesses saw a 124% organic jump in revenue. 

Meanwhile, total revenue has tripled from $87 million in the first six months of 2021 to $266 million this year. For the full year, the company expects revenue to exceed $550 million. 

I expect the company’s growth to continue as it adds more acquisitions and expands its footprint in the United States. However, the valuation doesn’t reflect this optimism. WELL Health stock trades at just 1.2 times annual revenue. It’s a growth stock trading at a severe bargain. Keep an eye on it. 

Aritzia

The unlikeliest success story of 2022 was the fashion brand Aritzia (TSX:ATZ). The company’s e-commerce and U.S. expansion efforts have offset any weakness in the consumer market. In fact, the stock is flat year to date, which means it outperformed its peers and even the benchmark stock index. 

The company recently reported its second-quarter earnings. Revenue was up 50.1% year over year, while net income was up 16.1%. Its e-commerce business has grown 150% since 2020. 

The company now has a plan to boost growth for the next five years. The company now expects to launch eight to 10 boutique stores every year and expand three to five existing boutiques per year through fiscal 2027. That, according to the management team, should push total revenue to $3.5 to $3.8 billion in 2027. If it achieves this target, the annual growth rate of revenue could be between 15% and 17% for the next half-decade. 

Aritzia is a steady growth stock that should be on your radar for the next few years. 

Dollarama

Economic distress and rising inflation are likely to persist. That’s according to several economists and even some central bankers. Higher costs and lower income could push some families to discount retailers for essential goods. We’re already seeing this trend reflected in Dollarama’s (TSX:DOL) earnings. 

Dollarama reported 18% sales growth, year over year in its most recent quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization were up 25.8% over the same period. Meanwhile, net earnings were up 37.5%. 

These impressive growth numbers could continue in the months ahead, as inflation compels more families to shop at Dollarama’s relatively affordable outlets. The retail stock is already up 28.9% year to date and could have more room to grow. Investors looking for a safe-haven growth opportunity should add this to their watch list for 2023. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has positions in WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ARITZIA INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

food restaurants
Investing

These Fast-Food Stocks Could Crush it in 2023

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) are too cheap to ignore at these depths.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Investing

2 Oversold TSX Stocks Near 52-Week Lows

| Andrew Button

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is near 52-week lows.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Investing

Should You Really Be Buying Stocks Right Now?

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Long-term investors willing to be patient should be putting money into the stock market hand over first right now.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold in a Market Downturn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock is the best play during a downturn and even a recession, as consumers still flock to it.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Stocks for Beginners

4 Ways to Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

| Tony Dong

These four tried-and-true investment strategies can help you turn $100,000 into $1 million over time.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

For Creating Long-Term Wealth, Is Shopify or goeasy Stock Better?

| Sneha Nahata

Shopify and goeasy stocks have histories of delivering multi-fold returns and are looking attractive at current price levels.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Retire at 50 With $1 Million and $1,000/Month in Tax-Free Income

| Puja Tayal

If you want to retire at 50 with $1 million, you have to invest in stocks that are changing the…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

Top Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy in October 2022

| Kay Ng

The big Canadian bank stocks can be a core part of your dividend portfolio. Buy them while they're undervalued.

Read more »