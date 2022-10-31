Home » Investing » These 3 Canadian REITs Under $10 Are Cash Cows for Passive Income

These 3 Canadian REITs Under $10 Are Cash Cows for Passive Income

Three high-yield Canadian REITs trading below $10 but are excellent cash cows for dividend investors.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) trade like regular stocks and have become the next-best alternatives to owning actual properties. Since most REITs are dividend payers, investors hold them in their stock portfolios to diversify, earn passive income, and have added inflation protection.

Some of the established Canadian REITs on the TSX pay above-average dividend yields, although three stand out for their super-high dividend offers. At less than $10 per share, you can generate substantial passive-income streams from these cash cows.

Restructured as a pure-play industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial (TSX:NXR.UN) owns and operates industrial, office, and retail properties, but management has restructured it as a growth-oriented, pure-play industrial REIT. More than 70% of the total portfolio is multi-use industrial properties. Also, the warehouse space should deliver consistent cash flows because of e-commerce.

This growth-oriented $713.44 million industrial REIT is looking forward to expanding to select U.S. markets where opportunities exist. The strategic partnership with RFA Capital, a prominent real estate investment company, provides a robust pipeline for accretive growth. If you take a position today, the share price is $9, while the dividend offer is an attractive 7.15%.

Strategic repositioning

Like Nexus, BTB (TSX:BTB.UN) owns and operates a diverse property portfolio (mid-market office, retail, and industrial). The concentration of this $287.56 million REIT is in primary and secondary markets, where there are greater opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Management’s accretive acquisition program aims to expand BTB’s real estate assets in its target markets and increase available income for distribution. The REIT reported impressive second quarter (Q2) of 2022, including strong occupancy (93.8%) and lease renewal (76%) rates.

In the same quarter, BTB’s net operating income (NOI) and net income increased 13% and 155% year over year to $17.59 million and $18.24 million, respectively. According to its president and chief executive officer (CEO) Michel Léonard, the industrial sector remains at the centre of the REIT’s strategic deployment, given the 100% occupancy rate in Q2 2022.

Léonard added the gradual reduction of ownership in retail buildings and outlying offices in favour of industrial buildings is part of BTB’s strategic repositioning in 2022. At only $3.38 per share, you can feast on the 8.88% dividend yield.

Solid tenant profile

Slate Office (TSX:SOT.UN) owns and operates high-quality workplace real estate (a total of 55 investment properties) in North America and Europe. The management of this $399.95 million REIT is optimistic about recovery following the impact of pandemic-induced lockdowns and the shift to a work-from-home environment.

Steve Hodgson, Slate’s CEO, said core operations remain stable, notwithstanding the current macroeconomic headwinds. The diverse, higher-quality tenant base is a competitive advantage, because it increases the REIT’s stability. About 66% of base rent comes from government and credit-rated tenants like the Canadian federal government, BCE, and CIBC.

Performance-wise, the real estate stock is up 0.33% year to date. As of this writing, the real estate stock trades at $4.68 per share and pays a lucrative 8.36% dividend.

Inflation busters

Nexus Industrial, BTB, and Slate Office are affordable and excellent passive-income sources. Any of these cash cows can help you endure the present inflationary period.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Buy Now for Financial Freedom 

| Puja Tayal

You can achieve financial freedom if you invest regularly and create a portfolio of growth and dividend stocks. Here are…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold TSX Stock (With a 6% Yield) I’d Buy in Bulk This November

| Aditya Raghunath

Bank of Nova Scotia stock is trading at a cheap valuation and remains a top bet for value- and income-seeking…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks You Can Confidently Own for the Next 20 Years

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Investors willing to endure short-term pain for long-term gains should have these three Canadian stocks on their radar.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Retire at 50 With $1 Million and $1,000/Month in Tax-Free Income

| Puja Tayal

If you want to retire at 50 with $1 million, you have to invest in stocks that are changing the…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Here are two of the safest Canadian dividend stocks that you can rely on in virtually any economic environment.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Get Passive Income of $480/Month With This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

This top Canadian dividend stock could help you earn reliable monthly passive income for decades.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Healthcare Stocks for Regular Cash Flow

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Health care is underperforming in 2022, but two sector-related stocks should attract income investors for their niche markets with solid…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy With $3,000 in November 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

Energy and some part of tech will continue to shine.

Read more »