This Canadian Dividend Stock Is Down 21% — and I’d Still Hold it for Decades

If the recent market volatility amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict is testing your patience, you’re not alone. Heightened volatility can sometimes test even the most patient investors. But it’s important for new investors to understand that short-term ups and downs don’t always reflect long-term value. In fact, some of the best wealth-building opportunities come when strong companies temporarily lose favour. The important part is knowing which businesses still have the solid fundamentals to thrive over time.

In this article, I’ll highlight one such beaten-down Canadian dividend stock that could still be worth holding for decades.

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A resilient Canadian dividend stock to hold for decades

Even in a defensive sector like food, some companies manage to stand out by combining scale with a focus on higher-quality offerings. Premium Brands Holdings (TSX:PBH) is one such stock. It has built a diversified business around specialty and premium food products while consistently expanding its presence across North America and beyond. The company owns a wide range of well-known brands, including Harvest Meats, Hempler’s, and Piller’s, and runs operations across Canada, the United States, and Italy.

Its business is divided into two key segments: specialty foods and food distribution. This structure allows it to not only produce high-quality food products but also control how they reach customers.

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Premium Brands stock trades at $84.69 per share right now with a market cap of $4.42 billion. While the stock has dived 21% from its 52-week high, its underlying business performance still looks encouraging.

Strong financial results despite market pressure

Notably, Premium Brands delivered record results in the fourth quarter of 2025 as its revenue reached $1.9 billion, up 15.7% year over year (YoY) with the help of a mix of organic expansion and acquisitions. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 20.7% YoY to $179.5 million, while adjusted earnings climbed nearly 23% to $1.29 per share.

The company’s specialty foods segment led the way, generating $1.3 billion in revenue with a solid 19.3% increase from a year ago. Interestingly, its organic volume growth stood at 10.4%, supported by strong demand across its product categories.

Why I still find it attractive

One of the biggest reasons to stick with Premium Brands stock is its dividend. The company recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, offering a yield of about 4%. While it may not be the highest yield on the market, it strikes a good balance between income and growth. More importantly, this dividend is supported by a business that continues to expand its earnings and cash flow.

For long-term investors, this combination can be really powerful as you’re not just collecting income — you’re also benefiting from a growing company.

Its growth strategy also looks strong

In addition to internal growth, quality acquisitions also remain a key part of Premium Brands’s strategy. Its recent purchase of Stampede Culinary Partners for $523.4 million highlighted its commitment to expanding its footprint and capabilities. At the same time, the company is reshaping its portfolio. The sale of its 74% interest in Shaw Bakers shows its willingness to streamline operations and focus on higher-growth areas.

By 2027, Premium Brands expects to reach $10 billion in revenue and $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA. These goals reflect confidence in its existing operations and its acquisition pipeline. At the same time, its focus on improving its balance sheet and maintaining disciplined capital allocation adds another layer of stability.

While a falling stock can create doubt, it can also create opportunity. In the case of Premium Brands stock, the recent dip doesn’t appear to reflect weakening fundamentals. Instead, the company continues to grow its revenue, expand its operations, and reward shareholders with consistent dividends.