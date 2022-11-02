Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 2

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 2

Besides corporate earnings, the U.S. Fed’s latest interest rate decision could increase the volatility in TSX stocks today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
TSX Today

Stock investors in Canada remained cautious on Tuesday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting began. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the volatile session with minor 92 points, or 0.5% gains, at 19,518 with the help of healthy gains in commodity-linked stocks. While a significant intraday rally in oil and metal prices helped metals mining and energy stocks inch up, losses in healthcare, industrials, and utilities sectors limited the index’s gains. Also, largely better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing and job openings numbers helped consumer non-cyclical and technology stocks climb.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Capstone Copper (TSX:CS) stock jumped by 11.4% in the last session to settle at $3.52 per share, a day after the company reported better-than-expected profits in the third quarter. During the quarter, Capstone’s total revenue jumped by 86.6% year over year to $308.7 million. Despite negative factors like continued inflationary pressures and weaker copper prices, the mining company’s registered adjusted net profit of $19.3 million for the September quarter against Street analysts’ expectation of just $4 million. CS stock now trades with about 37% losses on a year-to-date basis.

Other metal mining stocks, like Hudbay Minerals, Eldorado Gold, and First Quantum Minerals were also among top-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they inched up by at least 9% each.

In contrast, Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands, and Trisura Group became the worst performers on the exchange, as they fell by more than 4% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Suncor Energy, Barrick Gold, and Bank of Montreal were the most active TSX Composite components on November 1.

TSX today

The main TSX benchmark is likely to open on a flat note on November 2, as commodity prices across the board were going sideways early Wednesday morning. Nonetheless, I expect most TSX stocks to remain highly volatile today, as investors await the U.S. central bank’s latest interest rate decision and press conference scheduled for the afternoon. Most economic experts expect the Fed to continue hiking interest rates by 75 basis points.

On the corporate earnings front, several Canadian companies, including Suncor Energy, Waste Connections, Equinox Gold, Canaccord Genuity, Hudbay Minerals, Nutrien, Spin Master, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Sun Life Financial, are expected to release their latest quarterly results on November 2.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Spin Master Corp and TRISURA GROUP LTD. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units, Enbridge, and Nutrien Ltd. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 1

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index just ended its best month since November 2020.

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 EV Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

| Adam Othman

EVs might take decades to adequately replace conventional vehicles, so the long-term prospect is there. Investors should look for the…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Gold Stocks Are Falling: Should You Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX gold stocks are currently trading at three-year lows.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold vs. Dividend Stocks: How to Have Both in Your TFSA!

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) stock is a golden gem for dividend hunters seeking lowly correlated returns in a recession year.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Here’s Why I Just Bought BTO Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

BTO stock is just one of many top-notch Canadian stocks trading at a major discount, offering an incredible opportunity for…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe TSX Stocks Almost No One is Talking About

| Adam Othman

Buying promising and safe stocks (in significant numbers) that you can hold for decades is a time-tested way to build…

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 25

| Jitendra Parashar

Speculations about the Bank of Canada’s upcoming interest rate decision could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 24

| Jitendra Parashar

An intraday weakness in commodity prices could push the main TSX index downward today.

Read more »