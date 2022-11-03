Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You the Rest of Your Life

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You the Rest of Your Life

These three Canadian dividend stocks can help you grow your wealth fast in the long run if you act in time.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX Composite has slid by 9.2% in 2022, as fears about a near-term recession amid rapidly rising interest rates continue to jolt the Canadian stock market. In turbulent times like these, it becomes even more important for investors to own some safe dividend stocks that can deliver reliable passive income, even during difficult economic cycles.

In this article, I’ll talk about three amazing dividend stocks in Canada that you can add to your portfolio right now to expect safe passive income for rest of your life.

Magna International stock

Magna International (TSX:MG) is an Aurora-headquartered mobility technology and auto parts company with a market cap of $21.5 billion. The company has a geographically well-diversified business and makes most of its revenue from the United States, Austria, Canada, Germany, Mexico, and China. At the current market price of $74.43 per share, MG stock has a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Its stock has lost 27.4% of its value in 2022, as global supply chain disruptions continue to affect its business this year. Nonetheless, these temporary challenges shouldn’t affect Magna’s long-term growth outlook, as it remains focused on expanding its presence in future mobility space, which could help its financials grow exponentially in the coming years. Given that, the recent dip in its stock could be an opportunity for long-term investors to buy it cheap.

Nutrien stock

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is another reliable Canadian stock that could help you earn healthy passive income from its dividends for decades. It’s based in Saskatoon and has a market cap of $61 billion. The company mainly focuses on providing agricultural inputs and services. While the company continues expanding its presence across the globe, the United States, Australia, and Canada are three of its largest markets by revenue.

You can get an idea about its financial growth trends by the fact that Nutrien’s total revenue has jumped by 56% YoY (year over year) in the last 12 months. More importantly, its adjusted earnings during the same period have jumped by 239% YoY. You could expect the company’s stock to soar in the long term, as its financial growth improves with the help of consistently growing demand for crop inputs. At the current market price of $113.83 per share, NTR stock offers a decent dividend yield of 2.3%.

Open Text stock

Open Text (TSX:OTEX) could be another safe dividend stock in Canada that could help your money grow in the long run. This Waterloo-based enterprise software company has a market cap of $10.5 billion, as its stock hovers around $39 per share after losing nearly 36% of its value in 2032 so far. A big part of these losses in its stocks could be attributed to the recent broader market pullback. At this market price, OTEX stock has a dividend yield of 3.3%.

In the five years between its fiscal year 2017 and 2022, Open Text’s adjusted earnings rose by 59% with the help of a 52% increase in its sales. Apart from its well-proven financial growth track record, the company’s continued focus on new quality acquisitions to expand its market share makes this dividend-paying Canadian software stock stand out. That’s why long-term investors can consider buying it on the dip before it’s too late.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Magna Int’l and Nutrien Ltd. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s dividend pioneer and two dividend aristocrats are the stocks you can buy today and hold forever without regrets.

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How Couples Can Earn $815 Per Month

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can take advantage of their TFSA contribution room to generate significant tax-free passive income.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look good to buy for retirees seeking passive income.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million and $20K/Year in Tax-Free, Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip stocks on the TSX, such as Enbridge and TD Bank, have generated significant returns to investors in the last…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Double Up on While They’re Insanely Cheap

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian blue-chip stocks are too attractively priced to ignore for your self-directed investment portfolio right now.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 4% Yield) I’d Buy This November

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank is an oversold stock on the TSX that is trading at a cheap valuation while offering investors a…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Want $10,000 in Annual Passive Income? Buy 11,628 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

High-yield dividend stocks on the TSX such as Fiera Capital can help you create a passive-income stream at a reasonable…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 in TSX Dividend Stocks for Retirement if I Had to Start From Scratch

| Kay Ng

Grow your hard-earned savings into a sizeable retirement fund. Here's how you can reach $620,530 in 20 years with dividend…

Read more »