Home » Investing » Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) Stock Soared 40% in October: Time to Buy?

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) Stock Soared 40% in October: Time to Buy?

Following an acquisition in a hot oil basin, TVE stock seems ready to soar higher.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull outlined against a field

Image source: Getty Images.

The Canadian energy sector seems disconnected from the broader markets. While markets continue to trade range-bound, TSX energy stocks have been riding only higher. So far this year, oil and gas names have soared 65%, while the TSX Composite Index has dropped nearly 10%. A mid-cap energy producer Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) is one such name that has notably beaten its peers. Last month, TVE stock broke above its typical range and returned 40%.

Why did TVE stock zoom last month?

Tamarack is a $3 billion energy producer, and 76% of its production is liquids-weighted. It has a significant presence in the Clearwater and Charlie Lake areas, one of the lucrative oil plays in North America. TVE stock has returned 45% since last year and 850% since the pandemic.

Energy names started climbing higher in mid-October when crude oil prices turned higher on supply woes. As the recession rhetoric has waned, market participants have been focusing on fundamentals like demand-supply imbalance, pushing oil prices higher. However, apart from that, Tamarack had several other positive developments that drove its outperformance last month.

Tamarack closed its Deltastream Energy acquisition last month. The Deltastream acquisition further strengthened its position in the Clearwater area. Notably, Deltastream offers scale, long-life assets, and favourable economics to Tamarack.

Tamarack Valley Energy Q3 2022 earnings

Moreover, towards the end of the month, Tamarack reported better-than-expected Q3 2022 numbers. The intermediate oil and gas producer reported 43,476 barrels of equivalent production during the quarter, a 5% increase against last year. Free cash flows were $131 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. In the same quarter last year, Tamarack posted free cash flows of $30.6 million. The company delivered solid financial growth, led by higher production in the strong price environment.

Besides earnings growth, Tamarack has shown significant improvement on the balance sheet front. Its net debt nearly halved during the third quarter to $287 million. Debt reduction will likely remain the focus for management for the next few quarters amidst higher free cash flow growth prospects.

Moreover, it will likely allocate a higher portion of cash towards shareholder returns as the debt balance now seems more comfortable. Tamarack Valley Energy has already increased its dividends twice this year and now yields 2.8%. Even if that’s lower than peers, it still has a strong dividend hike potential, which we might see materializing next year.

The Foolish takeaway

Furthermore, oil prices look well-positioned to breach triple-digit levels soon. So, investors can expect higher earnings growth to continue for some more quarters.

On the valuation front, TVE stock is currently trading five times its earnings and three times its cash flows. This looks discounted compared to peers. The stock seems to have just gotten started and could rally higher. Its solid operational execution, and balance sheet improvement, combined with a strong price scenario could fuel the stock higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Energy Stocks

Invest in This Uranium Stock Now, Before it Goes Gangbusters

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This uranium stock sunk 17% this month, which is why now is a great time to pick up the world's…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

My Take: 4 Strong TSX Stocks to Buy This Week

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This week, I highly recommend buying these four TSX stocks with steady, if not solid, year-to-date performances.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Tourmaline Stock (TSX:TOU) Has Delivered a Gain of 84% in 2022. Can You Still Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Tourmaline continues to generate strong cash flows as natural gas prices remain strong, resulting in rapid dividend growth for this…

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks You Can Buy Right Now to Play The EV Boom

| Adam Othman

Add these two Canadian renewable energy stocks to capitalize on the growing EV popularity.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Energy Stocks

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy for Fast-Growing Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for stocks that can give you growing passive income that beats inflation? These are the stocks you…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy in November 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks have been a great investment this year, but oil and gas is about to drop, whereas these options…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Altagas Stock Fell 7% in October – Is it Time to Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While Altagas has struggled through some recent setbacks that have hit the stock, the long-term outlook remains strong.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three top undervalued TSX stocks to buy right now.

Read more »