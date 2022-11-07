Home » Investing » Is Now the Right Time to Buy Canadian Bank Stocks?

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Canadian Bank Stocks?

Bank stocks look cheap. Should you buy now?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian bank stocks are down significantly in 2022. Investors who missed the rally off the 2020 crash are now wondering if this is a good time to add banks to their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolios.

Recession risk

Rising recession fears are the main reason the banks have taken a big hit this year. The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada are aggressively increasing interest rates in an effort to slow down the economy and bring high inflation back down to 2%. Inflation, which is a measure of the year-over-year price increase of a basket of goods and services, came in at 8.2% in the United States in September and at 6.9% in Canada for the same month. These are lower levels than earlier in the year but still way too high.

Markets are concerned that a hard landing is on the way for the economy in both countries. Households are already using up discretionary income or savings to cover the higher cost of food and other essentials. The sharp jump in borrowing costs caused by rising interest rates could drive up mortgage expenses to the point where large numbers of people will be forced to sell their properties.

In Canada, many buyers in the past couple of years chose variable-rate mortgages. These people will be hit immediately by the rising rates. Owners with fixed-rate mortgages are okay until they have to renew. The longer mortgage rates stay elevated, the higher the number of property owners who face large potential increases in payments.

As long as the jobs market remains strong, most households will likely find a way to get through a period of higher expenses. However, if businesses start letting large numbers of employees go as a result of a decline in revenue and soaring expenses, the housing market could get ugly.

In this scenario, the Canadian banks could be in for a rough ride due to their large residential mortgage holdings. A plunge in property prices would potentially put recent buyers in a situation where the amount owed on the mortgage is higher than the value of the property. That’s bad for the bank if it has to foreclose and then try to unload the home or condo.

Expected outcome

For the moment, economists broadly expect the Canadian and U.S. economies to enter a short and mild recession next year or in 2024. The jobs market should remain resilient, and households are sitting on high levels of savings that were built up during the pandemic.

Assuming the economists are correct, the drop in the prices of bank stocks appears overdone, and investors might want to consider adding the banks to their portfolios at current levels.

Bank stocks to buy now

All of the Canadian banks should be solid buy-and-hold picks.

If you only choose one, TFSA investors seeking passive income might want to consider Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) right now due to its cheap price-to-earnings multiple and attractive 6.25% dividend yield.

The stock likely carries added risk due to the large international business in Latin America, but the share price still looks oversold.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Happy diverse people together in the park
Bank Stocks

Why Is Everyone Talking About TD Stock?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is facing a challenging environment in this economy, but I’m still looking to add shares right…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

My Take: 4 Strong TSX Stocks to Buy This Week

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This week, I highly recommend buying these four TSX stocks with steady, if not solid, year-to-date performances.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 4% Yield) I’d Buy This November

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank is an oversold stock on the TSX that is trading at a cheap valuation while offering investors a…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Bank Stocks

The 1 TSX Stock I’d Go All-In On

| Andrew Button

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock is out of favour now but could come back in a big way.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks remain a cheap deal right now, and there are some long-term holds I would consider buying while you…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now appear oversold.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Bank Stocks

Rates Rise Again! Here’s Why I’m Buying TD Bank Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The increase in interest rate hikes should not dissuade Canadian investors from stacking TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock at a discount.

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Bank Stocks

4 Best Banking Stocks in Canada to Buy in November 2022

| Andrew Button

Canadian banks have taken a hit this year but they're already showing signs of improvement. Here are four bank stocks…

Read more »