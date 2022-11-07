Home » Investing » Why BAM Is a Growth Stock Hidden in Plain Sight

Why BAM Is a Growth Stock Hidden in Plain Sight

Are you looking for growth stocks to add to your portfolio? Have you considered Brookfield Asset Management?

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Many investors, Canadian or otherwise, may be familiar with Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A). With a portfolio of assets worth more than US$750 billion, this company is one of the largest alternative asset management firms in the world. Brookfield Asset Management is also highly regarded by investors due to its blue-chip characteristics. However, have you ever looked at this company as a growth stock?

In this article, I’ll discuss why investors may be looking at Brookfield Asset Management the wrong way.

Why this stock should be considered for its growth

The first thing that comes to mind when I think of Brookfield Asset Management is its large portfolio. Either directly or through its subsidiaries, Brookfield Asset Management has exposure to the infrastructure, insurance and claims, real estate, renewable utility, and private equity markets. However, in my opinion, the size and diversity of its portfolio aren’t the most impressive things about this company.

What’s equally as impressive, if not more so, is how fast Brookfield Asset Management’s portfolio has grown. Over the past four years, its portfolio has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26%. If the company can maintain that pace, then it could boast a $1 trillion portfolio within the next couple of years.

That ability to grow its portfolio at an unbelievable pace is reflected in Brookfield Asset Management’s stock price. Since November 2006, Brookfield Asset Management stock has gained 278% (dividends excluded). That represents a CAGR of about 8.6%. For comparison, the TSX has gained about 66% over the same period, representing a CAGR of about 3.2%. This means that Brookfield Asset Management stock has more than doubled the returns of the broader market over the past decade and a half.

Why Brookfield Asset Management would make a great investment

Although Brookfield Asset Management stock isn’t currently in my portfolio, I plan to add it as a holding sometime in the future. I believe other investors should do the same. This company is led by its long-time chief executive officer (CEO) Bruce Flatt, who is often referred to as “Canada’s Warren Buffett.” The two investors draw comparisons due to their value investment style, long tenures as CEOs, and large ownership stakes in their respective companies.

Flatt is also regarded as a pioneer among real asset investors. This foresight to predict that real assets could become a crucial part of investment portfolios is something that investors shouldn’t take lightly. It tells me that Flatt is able to analyze market trends and stay ahead of his competitors.

Investors should also be happy to know that Brookfield Asset Management’s financials are exceptional. In the second quarter of 2022, the company reported nearly US$1.5 billion in net income. In addition, the company boasts about US$111 billion in cash on its balance sheet. These characteristics indicate that the company could be able to withstand any periods of economic uncertainty that we may encounter in the future.

Investors should consider more than tech companies when looking for growth. Brookfield Asset Management is an excellent example of a stock that can provide market-beating growth. There’s a lot more to this stock than meets the eye.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Load up on cheap, high-yielding TSX dividend stocks during this bear market. Here are four I'd buy with $400 right…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Energy Stocks

2 Ways to Score a Richer Monthly TFSA Payout

| Tony Dong

These two energy sector ETFs have high yields above 5% and are great for income investors.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

5 Investments You Can’t Go Wrong With

| Kay Ng

The bond and stock markets are providing some good investment opportunities right now. Here are some investments you should consider…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Worried About a Potential Oil Price Crash? 3 TSX Energy Stocks That Could Thrive Anyway

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These top-performing energy stocks could survive an oil price crash or economic downturn because of capital discipline.

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is starting to get way too cheap to ignore after enduring a +80% drop.

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Consumer Stocks to Buy in November 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Despite intense macroeconomic pressures, these TSX consumer stocks with strong earnings are screaming buys.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

4 Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four TSX energy stocks are the best buys if you’re looking for winning investments right now.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks Down 25% to 75% I’d Buy Today

| Sneha Nahata

These beaten-down growth stocks have the potential to deliver above-average returns in the medium to long term.

Read more »