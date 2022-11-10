Home » Investing » Why Fortis is a Buy, Even When the Market Dips

Why Fortis is a Buy, Even When the Market Dips

Looking for a great stock to buy when the market dips? Here’s why Fortis can add stability to any well-diversified portfolio.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.

Source: Getty Images

If there was a single word to define how 2022 has been to the market, it would be volatility. And with all that volatility and uncertainty, there’s a growing need for some stability. That’s part of the reason why one stock to consider right now is Fortis (TSX:FTS), even when the market dips.

When the market dips, turn to Fortis

For those that are unaware, Fortis is one of the largest utilities in North America. Fortis boasts ten operating regions located across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

The utility business model that Fortis adheres to is incredibly lucrative. In short, the utility provides a service. That service is stipulated in long-term regulatory contracts that guarantee a reliable revenue stream. Finally, that revenue stream provides a stable source of dividends for investors.

In other words, it’s a defensive, passive, and very lucrative business to consider.

In the most recent quarter, Fortis reported earnings of $326 million, or $0.68 per common share. This represents an uptick over the $295 million, or $0.63 per share reported in the same period last year.

The stability offered by utilities often means that these companies are stereotyped as boring investments that lack the incentive or means to grow. Fortunately, Fortis handily breaks that stereotype and has taken an aggressive growth stance.

Specifically, Fortis has earmarked a whopping $22.3 billion capital improvement fund to upgrade existing facilities and transition to cleaner renewable sources.

The defensive nature and sheer necessity of the service that Fortis provides make it a unique investment for any portfolio. What makes Fortis a superb option when the market dips, as it has in 2022, is the discounted price of the stock and its growing yield.

As of the time of this writing, Fortis is down over 12% year-to-date. Now is the perfect time to buy this stock.

What about that income?

The steady and recurring revenue stream that Fortis earns allows it to provide a very handsome dividend to investors. The current quarterly dividend boasts a yield of 4.30%, making it one of the better-paying options to consider when the market dips.

In terms of earning potential, an investment of $40,000 in Fortis will earn a juicy first-year income of $1,730. As a reminder, investors that aren’t ready to draw on that income can reinvest it until needed, potentially adding some long-term growth into the mix.

Speaking of growth, Fortis has an established precedent of providing generous annual upticks to that dividend. Specifically, Fortis has provided an annual uptick for 49 consecutive years without fail. This factor alone makes the stock an excellent long-term option.

Fortis is also forecasting that practice to continue, fueled by the myriad of growth initiatives the company has announced. The annual growth of that dividend is expected to be up to 6% annually through 2027.

Will you buy Fortis?

No investment is without risk, and that includes the very defensive-oriented Fortis.

Fortunately, Fortis’ stable business model, numerous growth initiatives, and generous dividend make it an excellent option for any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Fortis Inc. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want $3,250 in Passive Income? Invest $50K in This Canadian Stock

| Sneha Nahata

Earn a worry-free passive income of $3,250 with this high yield Canadian dividend stock.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $200 in Passive Income Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how easily you can generate $200 in monthly passive income by investing in this Canadian dividend stock.

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Alert: It’d Be Silly Not to Buy These Dividend Stocks in November 2022

| Kay Ng

It's time to take partial positions in solid dividend stocks such as BNS and Fortis for high yields and earn…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 1 Unstoppable Canadian Dividend Stock to Own Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy this best Canadian dividend stock to generate passive income now and hold it forever.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

1 CRA Tax Break That Could Save You More Than $2,200 In 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

You can use savings from the BPA tax break to buy blue-chip dividend stocks like TD Bank. Here's how.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $500 a Month in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

The increase in the TFSA contribution limit will allow you to earn $500/month in dividend income next year. Let's see…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Investors Should Consider Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock's incredibly high yield can provide investors with portfolio protection during turbulent times.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Enjoy +7% More Passive Income Every Year: Here’s How

| Kay Ng

It's time to bring your income to the next level by turbocharging it with solid dividend stocks like TELUS and…

Read more »