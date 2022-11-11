Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

Are you looking for stocks that could help you retire a millionaire? Here are two top picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
funds, money, nest egg

Image source: Getty Images

Many investors dream of achieving a million-dollar portfolio. Although it’ll take a lot of time and discipline in order to achieve that, it’s not as impossible as you may think. One way that investors can help achieve that lofty goal is by investing in solid growth stocks. By putting your money in companies that have shown that they can generate returns faster than the broader market, investors could accelerate their way to a $1 million portfolio.

In this article, I’ll discuss two growth stocks that could help you retire a millionaire.

I believe in this tech stock

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the first stock that investors should consider buying today. This company is a leader within global e-commerce space. It provides merchants of all sizes with a platform and many of the tools necessary to operate online stores. In my opinion, what stands out about Shopify is its amazing inclusivity. The company has been able to cater to first-time entrepreneurs and large-cap enterprises alike. That ability to serve everyone in the e-commerce space could help it stay ahead of its peers in the coming years.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, Shopify reported US$1.4 billion in quarterly revenue. That represents a 22% year-over-year increase. This performance was driven by more than US$46 billion of merchandise value passing through Shopify’s platforms. With Shopify continuing to expand its enterprise partnership network, merchants will have every opportunity to appear in front of consumers. That bodes well for Shopify’s future.

Many investors have fixated on Shopify’s struggles this year. Of course, it’s hard to ignore the fact that Shopify needed to lay off more than 10% of its workforce. In addition, the global economy hasn’t been the kindest to consumers. However, looking at the big picture, online shopping is here to stay. There aren’t many companies that are able to do what Shopify’s doing, and that’s what makes this company such an interesting one to invest in.

This stock could be a strong performer over the coming decade

If you’re looking for a mid-cap stock to add to your portfolio, then consider Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI). This company acquires vertical market software (VMS) businesses. What separates it from similar companies is that it focuses on the European tech market. This is advantageous for many reasons.

First, by focusing on a specific region, it allows Topicus to specialize in that area, perhaps allowing it to learn tricks of the trade that are specific to Europe. Second, it allows Topicus to establish trust and credibility with businesses operating in that region. This could help Topicus when it comes time to approach a business for acquisition.

Finally, focusing on the European tech market is great for Topicus in a financial sense. Generally speaking, European tech businesses face far less pressure from venture capitalists. This could allow Topicus to secure acquisitions at more attractive valuations.

This year, Topicus has managed to acquire more than 20 VMS businesses. This tells me that the company is following an aggressive merger and acquisition strategy. Time will tell if these acquisitions have all been good decisions on Topicus’s part; however, the fact that it has a long history with Constellation Software gives me a lot of reassurance in that regard.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Shopify and Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Down 80%, Is Shopify Stock Finally Bottoming Out?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify is a TSX tech stock that is trading at a depressed multiple compared to historical valuations. Is SHOP stock…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Continue to Rally on Friday, November 11

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are key reasons why the commodity-heavy TSX index could continue to rally today.

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Why the TSX Skyrocketed Nearly 700 Points Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s the key reason that sparked a massive rally in the TSX index today.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Recover

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks have soared in the last few years and have since fallen to serious lows, and for…

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 10

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may want to keep a close eye on important U.S. inflation data and new updates about midterm election…

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

3 Bargain Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Sneha Nahata

Are you sitting on extra cash? Buy and hold these TSX stocks to profit from their recovery.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

Is Maxar Stock a Buy Today While Its Down 35% Since April?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Demand for satellite Earth intelligence is rising. Does it make sense to buy Maxar stock after its recent correction?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

Do These 3 Growth Stocks Still Offer Long-Term Potential?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some growth stocks that still offer long-term potential? Here are some discounted options you may be…

Read more »