Home » Investing » Just Released: The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in November 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just Released: The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in November 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Dividend Investor Dividend Investor “Best Buys Now” Pick #1: Topaz Energy (TSX:TPZ) All financials presented in …

Latest posts by Jim Gillies (see all)
Published
| More on:
man is enthralled with a movie in a theater

Source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Dividend Investor

Dividend Investor “Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Topaz Energy (TSX:TPZ)

All financials presented in U.S. dollars except share price.

I’m not sure how I’ve managed to overlook Topaz Energy (TSX:TPZ) as a top timely stock worthy of your investment money. It’s probably because I often look for dividend stocks that have slipped meaningfully below what I consider to be “fair value,” and I forget that companies demonstrating continued quiet excellence deserve attention, too.

That’s Topaz. All this royalty and infrastructure play has done since its October 2020 market debut is generate cash, deploy capital into additional acreage that allows for greater future royalties, and steadily return cash to shareholders via a dividend that Topaz has raised five times (not a typo) since its IPO.

Since that IPO, Topaz has more than tripled revenue and cash flow. At the same time, the steady dividend progression is only now up 50% from its debut. The payout ratio (percentage of cash flow paid as dividends) has fallen from 82% to under 47% today.

And I view this as a positive thing, Fools. As a royalty collector, Topaz is a direct beneficiary of high commodity prices, which have been (ahem) “elevated” for some time now.

To illustrate, consider Topaz’s “blended realized price” (a single-figure measure of price for its disparate commodity royalties on natural gas, both light/medium and heavy crude oils, as well as natural gas liquids):

One way of looking at this blended commodity price is that’s it’s gone from $15.86 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in 2020 to $43.17/boe in the most recent quarter — a near triple in a few years; it sounds great (from an investing perspective), right?

But another way of looking at this price is that it fell 31% quarter over quarter. Framed that way, it’s kind of a disaster, no?

My take is that you want a company to build in some “margin of safety” to account for the vagaries of commodity pricing so it can protect its dividend payout during times when prices fall. And that’s what not raising the dividend commensurate with other financial measures (revenues, earnings, and cash flows) gives you. As commodity prices have spiked into Q2-22 and subsequently eased off in Q3-22 (or, in the case of just natural gas, plunged), Topaz’s conservative payout ratio means that not only is the dividend protected, but the company could see it raised! Building wiggle room in the payout ratio seems only prudent.

Given Topaz’s steady and strong performance, I’ll be keeping a much closer eye on this one from now on.

Jim Gillies owns shares of Topaz Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Topaz Energy.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

logo

Want All 3 “Best Buys Now” Picks? Enter Your Email Address!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Investing

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

3 AI Stocks That are Too Cheap to Ignore

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These AI stocks may be trading at deep discounts but they offer investors high-growth potential.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Why Is Everyone Talking About Canadian Tire Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Sustained organic sales growth and religious dividend increases make Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock a retirement planner's friend.

Read more »

some canadian stocks rose
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate +$1,000 in Passive Income Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how easily you can earn over $1,000 in monthly passive income by investing in this Canadian dividend stock.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Investing

Can the TSX Rebound and Beat its 22% Gain in 2021?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX might not beat its 22% gain in 2021 or salvage a positive return this year because of headwinds…

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Investing

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Consumer Discretionary Stocks?

| Daniel Da Costa

With inflation significantly impacting the demand for consumer discretionary items, are these stocks worth a buy or should they be…

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

Why I Own Enbridge Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some investments are just too hard to ignore, and that’s why I own Enbridge stock and you should, too.

Read more »

think thought consider
Tech Stocks

Stock Market Selloff: Is Lightspeed a Buy?

| Sneha Nahata

Do you have surplus cash? Accumulate Lightspeed stock while it is cheap.

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify or the Entire TSX?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Shopify stock down over 75% this year, is it an appealing bargain, or a stock to avoid at all…

Read more »