Home » Investing » Why This Energy Giant Looks Like a Major Bargain

Why This Energy Giant Looks Like a Major Bargain

After a disappointing earnings report, Algonquin Power is trading at a seriously opportunistic discount.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN) were already trading at a discount heading into its earnings report on November 11. Prior to the release of the company’s earnings last Friday, the stock was down 15% year to date. And after dropping another 20% on Friday alone after a disappointing earnings report, the utility stock is now trading at a massive discount. 

It’s unusual for a utility stock to see such a significant drop as the one Algonquin Power saw last week. Utility companies are known for being dependable and defensive, as opposed to dropping 20% in a single trading day.

Mixing utilities with renewable energy

Where Algonquin Power differs from its peers is its renewable energy offering. The $8 billion company boasts a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets spread across Canada and the U.S, which include hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities.

The company’s renewable energy division is one of the reasons why it’s been a market-beating stock in recent years. With the recent drop, the stock is now down over the past five years. But going back a decade, shares are up close to 100%. That’s good enough for it to easily outpace the returns of the broader Canadian stock market.

And I haven’t even mentioned anything about dividends yet, either. At today’s stock price, Algonquin Power’s annual dividend of $1.00 per share yields 6.5%. You’d be hard-pressed to find many stocks on the TSX yielding that high right now.

Why invest in Algonquin Power today?

I had Algonquin Power on my watch list before the company’s earnings release last week and lowered guidance hasn’t changed my take on the company. Management raised concerns about higher interest rates and inflation, which led to the decision to lower guidance. And as investors know all too well, cutting guidance typically isn’t received well by the market.

Lowered guidance aside, there’s still a strong case to make as to why this company can be a solid addition to any long-term investor’s portfolio. 

The thesis of utility companies being top defensiveness stocks may not be as strong after witnessing Algonquin Power’s selloff last week. But defensiveness isn’t the only reason to be investing in the company at these price levels.

Algonquin Power offers investors a rare mix of market-beating growth potential and a high dividend yield. And if the company does return to its usual low-volatility ways, it’s just one more reason to have the utility stock on your watch list.

Foolish bottom line

It’s not easy investing in a company after dropping 20% in a single day. After delivering an underwhelming earnings report, it wasn’t a surprise to see shares of Algonquin Power sell off. While I’d argue the earnings miss didn’t deserve a 20% drop, there are reasons to believe that there may be more pain in the short term for the company. 

Long-term investors, however, have been presented with an excellent buying opportunity. There certainly may be more pain in the short term. However, this is a company that I think you’ll be thankful that you started a position in at these prices sooner rather than later.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Be in 5 Years?

| Robin Brown

Enbridge is one of Canada's most dominant dividend stocks. What are its prospects for the coming five years?

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

5 Things to Know About Enbridge Stock in November

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge looks attractive after the pullback. Here's why it might be a good time to buy ENB stock.

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks You Can Buy Right Now to Play the EV Boom

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These energy stocks don't just give you access to the growth from renewable energy but also to the growth from…

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

The Best Canadian Energy Stocks for Decades of Passive Income

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is one of the best energy stocks on the TSX for long-term passive income.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Nuvista Energy Stock Has Delivered a Gain of 21% Over 3 Months: Can You Still Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

There's still time to buy Nuvista, as this stock is poised to continue to benefit from the rapidly improving natural…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Liquefied Natural Gas Stocks Right now?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Liquified natural gas stocks like Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) are still attractive.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stable TSX Stocks to Own in Unstable Markets

| Adam Othman

Add these two stable TSX stocks to your portfolio and hunker down for the bear market conditions this year.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

Is Maxar Stock a Buy Today While Its Down 35% Since April?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Demand for satellite Earth intelligence is rising. Does it make sense to buy Maxar stock after its recent correction?

Read more »