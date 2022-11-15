Home » Investing » Tired of Volatile Markets? 3 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

Tired of Volatile Markets? 3 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

Is your portfolio down big? Consider these TSX stocks.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian markets jumped by nearly 4% last week after the U.S. inflation data showed signs of the slowing rate-hike cycle. The markets have been highly tumultuous this year, because of the same record-high inflation and rapid increase in interest rates.

Even if the markets celebrated last week, we are still not out of the woods yet. The inflation is still way higher than the U.S. Fed’s target range, so it is too early to party. As a result, stocks could continue to trade volatile as they did this year. So, if you want to place your bets on TSX stocks that could keep trading strong, irrespective of the market direction, consider these names.

Intact Financial

Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) is one of the stocks that has outperformed in almost all kinds of markets. It has returned 15% compounded annually in the last five- and 10-year duration, remarkably beating broader markets.

Intact has a leading 20% market share in the property and casualty insurance market in Canada. Its scale ultimately becomes the key competitive advantage that bodes well for its business and earnings growth. As a result, in the last 10 years, Intact has grown its net income by 16% compounded annually, which is higher than its peers.

Its earnings for the third quarter, released last week, did not put up an excellent show. Its revenues marginally fell, while profit margins declined, too. However, it still is a fundamentally sound company and could continue to outperform in the long term.

Fortis

Canada’s top utility stock Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of my favourite defensive names for uncertain markets. It has become all the more attractive after its recent correction. It is still trading 18% lower than its 52-week highs and offers a decent opportunity for value investors.

Utility stocks like Fortis turn lower amid rising interest rates. That explains its recent weakness. And note that as rate hikes are expected to continue, FTS may keep trading subdued for some more time. However, it seems that much of the damage is done. Fortis stock has limited downside from its current levels, and we could see it jumping to its record levels probably next year.

Fortis generates almost all of its earnings from regulated operations, facilitating earnings and dividend stability. This quality stands particularly tall in volatile markets. It currently yields 4% and has raised shareholder payouts for the last 49 consecutive years.

Although an economic downturn could hit next year, Fortis will likely keep increasing its dividends by around 5-7% annually, as guided. So, considering its stable dividend profile and decent capital gain prospects, investors can expect lower double-digit returns from Fortis in the long term.

Constellation Software

Despite being in the volatile tech sector, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) was relatively well placed this year. It has lost 9% of its value this year, whereas peers have lost 30-40% in the same period.

What makes CSU different from peers is its unique business model and its earnings strength. It operates a fleet of smaller vertical market software companies with a dominating market share in various sectors.

CSU serves both commercial and government customers, which facilitates earnings visibility. Its consistent profitability and margin stability have created massive shareholder wealth in the long term.

When tech companies dug a deep hole in investors’ pockets amid rate hikes this year, CSU stood resilient and outperformed, justifying its premium valuation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software, FORTIS INC, and INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy This Fall Before They Recover

| Adam Othman

Add these two high-quality TSX stocks to your portfolio while they still trade below their all-time highs to capture potentially…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for Vermilion Energy Stock After Its Solid Q3 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Despite last week's massive drop, VET stock is sitting on 80% gains for the year.

Read more »

grow dividends
Investing

3 Growth Stocks Down 35-70% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and high-growth prospects, these three growth stocks look attractive at these levels.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Algonquin? This TSX Utility Stock Looks Far More Attractive

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you exit AQN stock?

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

With its strong utilities business and its key position in the liquified petroleum gas export market, AltaGas is a top…

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

Everyone Is Talking About Spin Master Stock: Should You Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Spin Master stock has dropped 25% this month and is currently trading at its 20-month low.

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

| Adam Othman

Consider adding these two Canadian software stocks to your portfolio before they come back strong in the coming years.

Read more »

Test tubes
Investing

2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Before the Down Market Recovers

| Adam Othman

While not all biotech stocks are trading at a discount, a holistic recovery is likely to push their prices higher.

Read more »