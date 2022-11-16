3 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Unity Software, Roblox, and Matterport are my three best metaverse stocks to buy in 2022 and beyond.

The Metaverse is not in the future; it is here and now. Virtual spaces have long been a domain of economic and even political relations. They are successfully commercialized and offer numerous revenue-generating opportunities. One such option is Metaverse stocks.

Metaverse stocks are broadly defined as the shares of any company that develops innovative software products which involve user interaction. Social networks, messaging apps, video games, and entertainment software are examples. Certainly, some projects are more successful than others. Some have already reached the limit of their potential, while others will continue to grow for many years. I present three of the best metaverse stocks to buy in 2022 and beyond below.

Unity Software

One of the two most popular game engines is created by Unity Software (NYSE:U) (the other one is developed by Unreal Engine). Its engine powers games like Wasteland 2 and 3, Subnautica, Doom for Nintendo Switch, Fallout Shelter, Albion Online, and hundreds of other commercially successful projects. The company also worked on the development of Fortnite and League of Legends.

Because video games and entertainment are such important parts of the Metaverse, it’s difficult to imagine a world without Unity. After all, Unity powers 70% of all mobile gaming apps. However, Unity is more than just games. When the company went public in 2020, it acquired MLAPI and RestAR, a computer vision and deep learning firm.

Unity’s distinguishing feature is that apps (not just entertainment apps) can be developed on its engine for any platform, including VR. So, if you’re thinking about investing in Metaverse stocks, look into the U ticker.

Roblox

This is yet another Metaverse land from the gaming industry, which is not surprising given that Second Life – the global Metaverse’s reference prototype – was originally positioned as a video game. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is a higher-level project. It is not a game, but rather a platform for creating online games and entertainment apps. This user-created metaverse has such a simple interface and flexible functionality that anyone can use it.

In the United States, Roblox is the second most popular service among teenagers, trailing only Google services (including YouTube). The platform hosts major events, such as Lil Nas X’s virtual concert in November 2020. As a result, when discussing Metaverse stocks, one of the first companies IT investment analysts mention is Roblox.

The biggest advantage is that the RBLX ticker became available on the exchange only in 2022. RBLX is an excellent opportunity to invest in a promising project at the start. The platform is ranked among the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, so there is no doubt about the company’s prospects.

Matterport

One of the key aspects of the Metaverse is the literal reflection of the world. This implies the transfer of real physical objects into digital space, ranging from city maps and 3D models of buildings to the simulation of the laws of physics in various environments. Today, very few companies do this.

Travel and tourism, global design, and commercial real estate are all using Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) developments. However, there is an intriguing paradox. In absolute terms, the company is not worth that much, approximately USD 1.9 billion, which is nowhere near the level of the aforementioned giants. Matterport, on the other hand, is always present in any expert selection on the subject of the Metaverse.

This is a pure representation of the Meta concept. Investors are interested in purchasing virtual items in virtual spaces, and this trend is expected to grow. Because of its small capitalization, the company is riskier to new investors. Given that the MTTR ticker only went public in 2022, there is no better time to invest in this company’s stock.