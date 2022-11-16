Home » Investing » These 2 Canadian Small-Cap Stocks Are Rising Stars

These 2 Canadian Small-Cap Stocks Are Rising Stars

Most conservative investors focus on large-cap, blue-chip stocks as long-term holdings, but there are plenty of rising stars among small-cap stocks as well.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

In general, more investors are comfortable investing in large-cap stocks. To them, a market capitalization above $10 billion represents size-based stability. And even though this generalization can help prevent you from investing in relatively risky or volatile stocks, it may prevent you from leveraging the power of rising stars in the small-cap category.

There are plenty of safe, small-cap stocks that represent healthy, mature, and stable businesses that you can invest in, and there are two such companies that stand out from the rest.

An energy stock

TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) has been one of the most stable energy stocks in the last decade. In contrast to the TSX Energy Index, which fell consistently between 2014 and most of 2020, the stock rose over 150% in those six years. This disconnect, which has been enormously in favour of the investors, comes from the nature of TerraVest’s business.

Unlike upstream, midstream, or downstream energy companies directly associated with oil and gas, TerraVest focuses on building vessels and transport vehicles for ammonia and natural gas liquids (among others). It has a broad product portfolio, a few of which are for B2C (business-to-consumer) consumers. The company also offers water storage solutions.

The stock’s consistently excellent performance in the last decade and TerraVest’s business model make it a promising investment for the long term. With a market capitalization of $419 million, the company falls near the lower end of small-cap stocks. However, its position as a leader in a niche market segment augments its position as a trusted long-term holding, which is reinforced by its strong finances.

A financial stock

The financial sector is home to many small-cap stocks, but a few stand out from the crowd, including Clairvest Group (TSX:CVG). With a market cap of $1 billion, it sits near the middle of the small-cap pool if arranged from smallest to largest by market capitalization. The stock represents an old and mature business that has been around since 1987.

The stock has been around for a very long time as well and has risen over 1,000% in the last two decades. While the current undervaluation, highlighted by a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, doesn’t guarantee that the stock will keep growing at the same pace, it’s a promising number for the stock’s future prospects.

And even if the stock performs half as well as it did in the last two decades, you may still see your capital rise by about 2.5 times.

The company partners with entrepreneurs and helps them evolve into successful businesses. The consulting nature of the business allows it to be unburdened by overhead costs, which is evident in its minimal debt at less than $3 million. It also has a very stable beta (1.3), but its financials are relatively messy.

Foolish takeaway

The two small-cap stocks have had a great run so far, and if they can continue the same way, they can be powerful additions to your portfolio. Both are mature businesses with strong positions within their industries or their slice of the sector, and even if they don’t grow enough to become mid or large caps in the next few years, you may still anticipate decent growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TerraVest Industries Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

dogecoin is a speculative investment
Investing

1 Little-Known Canadian Stock to Buy Before Everyone Else Does

| Aditya Raghunath

Pet Valu is a TSX growth stock trading at an attractive multiple and a discount to Bay Street price estimates.…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 16

| Jitendra Parashar

The release of Canadian inflation and U.S. retail sales reports is likely to give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $2,000 in 2 Stocks and Get $3,000 in Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

Can an investment in stocks now boost your passive income by 1.5x? Here is a dividend reinvestment strategy that can…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Make You Forget about Inflation

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some high-yield income stocks? Here are three options that will make you forget about inflation.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Algonquin: Should You Catch the Falling Knife?

| Kay Ng

Algonquin stock has been anything but a stable utility stock in the last couple of months. Should you catch the…

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

2 E-Commerce Stocks to Buy for Explosive Recovery Potential

| Adam Othman

After a harsh fall, e-commerce stocks might be up for a strong recovery, and buying at the currently discounted price…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

| Sneha Nahata

Irrespective of where the market goes, investors can earn a steady income from this Canadian TSX stock.

Read more »