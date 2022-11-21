Home » Investing » 3 Leading Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

3 Leading Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ) is one of three oil stocks I’m looking to snatch up at a discount for the long haul.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Gas pipelines

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 96 points to close out the previous week on Friday, November 18. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index also finished the day in the red. Canadian energy stocks had a fantastic first half in 2022. However, that momentum petered off significantly in the face of rising interest rates and increased production. The threat of an economic downturn has also loomed large over the broader oil and gas sector. Despite that, these are still equities that are worth targeting for the long term.

Today, I want to focus on three oil stocks that are worth purchasing in the final weeks of 2022. Let’s jump in.

This oil stock is deeply discounted in the second half of November

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is a Calgary-based company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Shares of this oil stock have soared 89% in 2022 as of close on November 18. The stock is only up 7.2% month over month, with the bulk of its gains occurring over the period that covered late 2021 to the late spring of 2022.

This company released its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on November 2. Total revenue climbed 44% year over year to $1.74 billion. Meanwhile, revenues surged 77% to $5.56 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Cash flow increased 38% to $1.05 billion in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 and 78% to $3.48 billion in the year-to-date period. Net earnings were reported at $4.51 billion, or $13.21 per diluted share — up a whopping 339% and 298%, respectively, from the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Shares of this oil stock currently possess a very favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4.9. It hiked its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share, which represents a modest 1.2% yield.

Don’t sleep on this high-yield stock right now

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) operates as an energy infrastructure company. It is also based in Calgary. This oil stock has increased 7.1% in the year-to-date period. That has put the stock into the black in the year-over-year period.

Investors got to see TC Energy’s Q3 fiscal 2022 earnings on November 9. It delivered net income of $841 million, or $0.84 per share — up from $779 million, or $0.80 per common share, in the previous year. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. TC Energy posted comparable EBITDA of $2.46 billion in Q3 2022 — up from $2.23 billion in Q3 fiscal 2021.

This oil stock last had a solid P/E ratio of 19. Better yet, it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share. That represents a strong 5.6% yield.

One more undervalued oil stock I’d look to snatch up today

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is the third and final oil stock I’d look to snatch up, as we come into the final full week of November. This Calgary-based company acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Shares of Canadian Natural Resources have climbed 46% in 2022.

In Q3 2022, the company delivered a record profit of $2.8 billion — up 28% from the prior year. The company was bolstered by higher energy prices that rose as a result of weakening supply and the Russia-Ukraine war. Shares of this oil stock possess a very attractive P/E ratio of 7.8. Canadian Natural Resources hiked its quarterly dividend by 13% to $0.85 per share, representing a solid 4.2% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 21

| Jitendra Parashar

The commodity-heavy TSX index is likely to underperform its U.S. peers due mainly to the recent dip in oil and…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Here are two top Canadian energy stocks to buy at attractive prices and hold for the long run.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Missed Out on Canadian Energy Stocks? My Best TSX Stock to Buy and Hold

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks have returned 1,000-2,000% since the pandemic.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

3 Super-Cheap TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three top undervalued TSX energy stocks to play the next leg of the crude oil rally.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Continued weakness in crude oil prices could take TSX energy stocks lower today.

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Energy Stocks

Algonquin Stock Loses 30% in 2 Days: Is the Market Overreacting?

| Puja Tayal

A 30% dip is not new in 2022, but it was the first time happening to a utility stock. Is…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Energy Stocks

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be One to Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Emera Inc. (TSX:EMA) stock clocked 16 years of consistent dividend growth in 2022, and could reward investors with more passive…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks to Hedge Your TFSA in 2023

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock could be great hedges for oil-light TFSA investors.

Read more »