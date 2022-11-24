Home » Investing » Get More for Your Money: 3 High-Yielding Canadian Stocks on Deep Discount

Get More for Your Money: 3 High-Yielding Canadian Stocks on Deep Discount

Investors hungry for more cash should snatch up discounted high-yield Canadian stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) and others today.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 85 points on Wednesday, November 23. Some of the best-performing sectors were information technology, battery metals, and industrials. Today, I want to zero in on three high-yield Canadian stocks that are undervalued in late November. Let’s jump in.

Here’s why I’m looking to buy this high-yield bank stock ahead of earnings

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) is the first Canadian stock I want to focus on today. This is the fourth largest of the Big Six Canadian bank stocks. Its shares have dropped 21% in 2022 as of early morning trading on November 24. The stock is down 14% in the year-over-year period.

This bank is set to release its fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year fiscal 2022 earnings before markets open on November 29. In Q3 2022, Scotiabank delivered adjusted net income of $2.61 billion, or $2.10 per diluted share. The Canadian Banking segment delivered net income growth of 12% and International Banking posted net income growth of 28%. In the first nine months of fiscal 2022, the bank reported net income of $8.08 billion, or $6.39 per diluted share, compared to $7.39 billion, or $5.75 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Shares of this Canadian stock currently possess a very favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.5. It offers a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share. That represents a high yield of 5.7%.

This Canadian stock is reeling from the housing correction: Now is the time to pounce!

Bridgemarq (TSX:BRE) is a Toronto-based company that provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. Shares of this high-yield Canadian stock have dropped 19% in the year-to-date period. The stock is now down 24% year over year.

Canada’s housing sector has been hit hard by the aggressive interest rate-tightening policy pursued by the Bank of Canada (BoC). However, the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) recently stated that we may be seeing the beginning of the end of the current downturn. That is good news for Bridgemarq and Canadian homeowners. This company delivered net earnings of $14.9 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 — up from $2.24 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the prior year.

This Canadian stock last had an attractive P/E ratio of 9.7. Better yet, it offers a monthly distribution of $0.113 per share, which represents a monster 10% yield.

One more high-yield Canadian stock that is worth snatching up on a discount today

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is the third and final high-yield Canadian stock I’d look to snatch up in the final days of November. This is the largest energy infrastructure company in North America. Enbridge stock is up 12% in 2022.

The company released its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on November 4. Enbridge posted adjusted earnings of $1.4 billion, or $0.67 per common share — up from $1.2 billion, or $0.59 per common share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Shares of this Canadian stock possess a solid P/E ratio of 20. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share, representing a tasty 6.1% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Airport and plane
Coronavirus

Is Air Canada Stock a Buy Today?

| Andrew Walker

Airlines are on the rebound. Does Air Canada stock deserve to be on your buy list?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Looking for Monthly Passive Income? These 2 REITs Are for You

| Jitendra Parashar

These two of the best Canadian REITs could help you earn a healthy passive income each month.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy and hold forever? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Want $250 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 4,060 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a TSX dividend stock that could help you earn monthly passive income to make you feel more financially secure.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Classic Dividend Stocks on Sale Today

| Adam Othman

One of the best times to buy healthy and relatively secure dividend stocks is when they are discounted. You can…

Read more »

value for money
Investing

3 TSX Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks still look cheap to buy for a retirement portfolio.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

2 High-Potential Growth Stocks You Can Buy With $5,000

| Kay Ng

If you have an extra $5,000, a high-risk tolerance, and a long-term investment horizon, consider these growth stocks.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Energy Stocks

Down 30% From the Top, These TSX Stocks Are Flat-Out Deals Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Not all beaten-down TSX stocks are a buy right now. Here are some that offer value.

Read more »