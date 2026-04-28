These monthly dividend stocks are backed by durable business models, steady revenue and earnings growth, and sustainable payouts.

How to Build a Paycheque Portfolio With 2 Stocks That Pay Monthly

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Investing $20,000 split between these two Canadian dividend stocks could generate over $82 per month in steady income.

These two TSX stocks offer monthly dividends backed by diversified operations, steady cash flow, and disciplined payout strategies.

A reliable paycheque portfolio focuses on sustainable, resilient dividend payouts rather than just high yields, with an emphasis on strong business fundamentals.

Investors seeking to replicate the consistency of a paycheque could consider dividend-paying stocks that distribute cash on a regular schedule. In Canada, a small group of companies pays dividends monthly. However, the frequency of dividends alone is not a sufficient investment criterion. The more important factors are the sustainability and resilience of those payouts, especially across economic cycles.

A dependable paycheque portfolio should include Canadian stocks backed by durable business models, steady revenue and earnings growth, and disciplined capital allocation. Moreover, these firms should maintain a sustainable payout ratio. These factors enable them to maintain distributions during periods of economic stress, reducing the risk of dividend cuts.

Ultimately, building a paycheque portfolio is less about chasing high yields and more about constructing a reliable income stream. Against this background, here are two stocks that pay monthly and have reliable distributions.

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Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is a top Canadian dividend stock to build a paycheque portfolio. The real estate investment trust focuses on industrial real estate, owning urban logistics and distribution properties across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. This geographic spread helps stabilize earnings by limiting exposure to any single market.

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Its tenant base is also well diversified, with no industry contributing more than 18% of total rent. This reduces customer concentration risk and maintains stable rental income even when specific sectors face downturns.

Strong leasing demand continues to support high occupancy and favourable rental rates, which in turn drive reliable operating income and consistent distributions. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.058 per share, yielding 5.1% based on its recent closing price of $13.82.

Looking ahead, the REIT is likely to benefit from rising in-place rents, improving leasing conditions, and high occupancy. It reported an occupancy rate of over 96% in the last reported quarter and highlighted strong tenant retention. These factors will likely support its future growth.

In addition to core operations, Dream Industrial is expanding into complementary revenue streams, including solar energy projects and its private capital platform. These initiatives are growing quickly and contributing meaningfully to overall earnings.

Management is working to strengthen free cash flow and reduce the payout ratio, improving long-term distribution sustainability. At the same time, capital is being reallocated from non-core assets into higher-quality properties and development projects with durable demand.

With a solid portfolio, stable occupancy, and diversified income sources, Dream Industrial REIT appears well-positioned to maintain and grow its monthly distributions.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another attractive stock to build a paycheque portfolio. The energy company pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, yielding 4.8% near the current market price of $15.09.

Whitecap stock has a solid distribution history. Between 2013 and the end of 2025, the company distributed roughly $3 billion in dividends. This track record is notable given the cyclical nature of oil and gas markets, where commodity price volatility often disrupts cash flow stability. Whitecap’s ability to sustain and distribute capital through multiple price cycles indicates a disciplined capital allocation framework and resilient underlying operations.

The company benefits from a diversified asset base and a significant inventory of drilling opportunities, which provide flexibility in capital deployment. Its relatively conservative balance sheet further strengthens this position.

The recent acquisition of Veren represents a strategic step in enhancing Whitecap’s growth trajectory. By expanding its asset base and geographic footprint, the company gains scale advantages and improved access to higher-value markets. Additionally, increased production volumes support the negotiation of longer-term marketing agreements, which can help stabilize realized pricing.

Looking forward, management expects to maintain its base dividend payout ratio in the 20% to 25%, which is sustainable. This conservative payout framework provides a buffer against commodity price downturns while allowing incremental dividend growth. Overall, Whitecap is a dependable income stock.

Earn over $82 per month

An investment of $20,000, split evenly between Dream Industrial REIT and Whitecap Resources, can help diversify your paycheque portfolio and generate a steady monthly income of over $82.