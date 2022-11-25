Home » Investing » Why a Canadian Agriculture Stock You’ve Never Heard of Could More Than Double in a Year

Why a Canadian Agriculture Stock You’ve Never Heard of Could More Than Double in a Year

A small-cap agri stock that has delivered massive gains in the last two years could repeat the feat and could climb by as much as 160% in one year.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Profit dial turned up to maximum

Image source: Getty Images

Returns of 100% or more aren’t surprising anymore for energy stocks. The favourable commodity pricing environment has helped oil & gas companies maintain their bull run in 2022. However, a Canadian agriculture stock that is outside the consciousness of most investors has performed like an energy stock.

At only $5.77 per share, Verde Agritech (TSX:NPK) has outperformed the red-hot energy sector at +106.07% versus 60.12%. Moreover, the trailing one-year price return and overall gain in 3.01 years are 213.59% and 1,182.22%, respectively. Based on market analysts’ buy recommendations, the stock price could more than double in a year. Their 12-month average price target is $15.35 (+166%).

Brief overview

Verde Agritechis a $301.39 million real-world technology development company. Its primary purpose is to improve the health of all people and the planet by improving soil diversity. The agri-firm operates in Brazil and supplies salinity and chloride-free potassium specialty fertilizers to farmers. Moreover, the price is the same as conventional fertilizers.

The production occurs in the Cerrado Verde Project, which is in the center of Brazil’s largest agricultural market. Management’s goal is to protect soil biodiversity by reducing the usage of potassium chloride potassium fertilizers.

This nature-driven technology company offers a unique combination of micro-organisms and minerals to protect crops. Verde Agritech’s unique technologies enable the production of the best solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement, and increased sustainability.

The lead products are Kforte and BaKS. Kforte is a multinational brand in Brazil and is the source of potassium, silicon, magnesium, and nutrients of progressive release. BaKS combines Kforte with three nutrients of customers’ choice depending on the needs of specific crops.

Bio Revolution, the newest technology, incorporates micro-organisms to fertilizers. Kforte has the distinction of being the first fertilizer on Earth to use Bio Revolution. Verde Agritech has a pending application for patent protection of the said technology.

Soaring profits

Soaring profits this year aren’t exclusive to companies in the energy industry. In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Verde Agritech’s net profit of $19.11 million represents a 1,063% increase from last year. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, revenue and net profit climbed 156% and 103% year over year to $27.27 million and $6.45 million, respectively.

Notably, the quarter’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 123% to $8.17 million versus Q3 2021. Cristiano Veloso, Verde Agritech’s founder, president and chief executive officer, said, “The growth experienced throughout Q3 2022 reflects yet again the market’s growing demand for our product.”

Veloso lamented turning down so many orders or not fulfilling some due to operational constraints. Nevertheless, he expects Verde Agritech to continue its growth trajectory and deliver an improving bottom line with the commissioning of its second production plant.  

Plant 2 began operations in Q3 2022, and the initial 1.2 million TPY (throughput yield) total production capacity should increase to three million TPY in Q4 2022.

Top-performing growth stock

Verde Agritech, a high-growth stock, has rewarded investors with considerable gains in the last two years: it gained 102% in 2020 and 237% in 2021. You can still take a position this year-end for an off-the-chart returns next year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

grow dividends
Investing

2 TSX Stocks That Could Rise if the Fed Pauses Rate Hikes

| Joey Frenette

Magna International (TSX:MG) and NFI Group (TSX:NFI) are two great cyclical stocks that could surge in a Fed pause.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Investing

3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy if They Took a Dip

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Check out three growth stocks of quality companies benefitting from strong industry fundamentals and operational performance.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Investing

Buyer Beware: This Is One of the Most Shorted TSX Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Is Cineplex (TSX:CGX) a stock to own in this current environment or a stock to avoid, considering most meme stock…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Investing

2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Investors can still buy good TSX dividend stocks at decent prices.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX monthly dividend stocks you can buy now.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for growth stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $100,000 and Get $672,750 + $637/Month in Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can multiply your TFSA savings in the long run by investing in this monthly Canadian dividend stock.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Is Amazon a Black Friday Buy?

| Motley Fool Staff

Last year, Amazon reported record Black Friday weekend sales. This year, the company has to contend with consumers who have…

Read more »