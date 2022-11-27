Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before November Ends

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before November Ends

Given their high dividend yields and attractive valuations, these three stocks are excellent buys for income-seeking investors.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

High inflation, rising interest rates, and an uncertain economic outlook have increased the volatility in the equity markets. Despite the volatile environment, income-seeking investors can find few lucrative buying opportunities. Supported by their defensive business models and steady cash flows, these companies are paying dividends at a healthier rate. So, if you want a stable passive income, here are my three top picks.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) owns and operates 233 highly defensive healthcare properties across multiple countries. It has signed long-term rent agreements with a weighted average lease expiry of 14 years. So, it enjoys higher occupancy and collection rate. However, the company’s adjusted fund from operations declined by 22% in the recently reported third quarter due to several non-recurring expenses, lower management fees, rising interest rates, and higher leverage.

Meanwhile, NorthWest Healthcare’s management is hopeful that the transactional activities could rise in the coming months, driving its quarterly management fee to its historical levels. The company has also taken several initiatives to lower its leverage, thus reducing its interest expenses. Further, the company is focusing on expanding its portfolio in high-growth markets, which could drive its financials in the coming quarters. So, its growth prospects look healthy.

Meanwhile, NorthWest Healthcare currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.06667/share, with its forward yield at 7.85%. Its valuation also looks attractive, with its price-to-book multiple standing at one. So, considering all these factors, I believe NorthWest Healthcare would be an ideal buy for income-seeking investors.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Second on my list is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA), which reported a solid third-quarter performance earlier this month. Supported by its new product launches, creative marketing campaigns, and strategic partnerships, the company’s same-store sales growth increased by 14%. It also opened five new restaurants during the quarter, driving its royalty pool sales. Along with the sales growth, its adjusted earnings per share also increased by 14.4% to $0.231.

Amid improving financials, the company’s management raised its monthly dividend by 3.7% to $0.07/share, marking the third dividend hike in the year. Its forward yield stands at a juicy 6.25%. Meanwhile, I expect the uptrend to continue, as the company is going ahead with new restaurant construction and renovation programs. Pizza Pizza Royalty trades at an attractive NTM (next 12-month) price-to-earnings multiple of 14.9, making it an excellent buy.

Extendicare

With a forward yield of 7.12%, Extendicare (TSX:EXE) is my final pick. The Canadian long-term-care company posted its third-quarter performance earlier this month. Supported by long-term-care funding enhancement, higher prices for home health care, and operational growth, its revenue grew by 8.7%. Despite the top-line growth, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) declined by 32%. Increased operating and administrative expenses due to higher wages and technology costs dragged its adjusted EBITDA down.

Meanwhile, the improving occupancy rate and its developmental program could drive Extendicare’s financials in the coming quarter. The company is continuing with its 20 redevelopment projects in Ontario, which could add or replace 4,248 beds. The company’s management expects these projects to complete between the third quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. Given its healthy growth prospects, high dividend yield, and an attractive NTM EV (enterprise value)-to-EBITDA multiple of 10.1, I believe Extendicare would be an excellent addition to your dividend portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $100

| Sneha Nahata

These under-$100 stocks can generate solid passive income for investors amid all market conditions.

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend-Growth Stock You Won’t Want to Miss in the Real Estate Sector

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A growth-oriented REIT is a strong buy today after raising its dividend by more than 5% in each of the…

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Emera Stock vs. Hydro One

| Kay Ng

Higher-risk utility Emera should provide higher returns over the next five years, given the dip and its higher yield.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Hat Trick: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Cash

| Sneha Nahata

Investors seeking passive income can invest in these Canadian dividend stocks and earn attractive monthly passive income.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Get Passive Income of $435/Month With This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how dividend investing in Canada could help you get reliable monthly passive income.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Once a growth stock becomes too heavily discounted or undervalued, investors begin to wonder about its ability to bounce back,…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Add to Your TFSA or RRSP Right Now

| Andrew Walker

Top Canadian stocks are on sale.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $29,000 in These 3 Stocks and Get $4,100 in Annual Dividend Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Holding blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge in your TFSA can help investors create a passive-income stream in 2023.

Read more »