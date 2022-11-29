Home » Investing » Top Stocks for New TFSA Investors

Top Stocks for New TFSA Investors

CP Rail (TSX:CP) and Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) are great wealth compounders for TFSA investors looking to buy stocks.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Early retirement handwritten in a note

Image source: Getty Images

New TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors may be putting off their first buys, with the raging bear market that promises nothing but pain and quick losses. Indeed, it’s tough to get into markets now that most investors are ready to cut their losses. Instead, they are focusing on alternative investments that may be able to offer returns without all the volatility and risk.

No doubt, it’s tempting to consider bonds and other fixed-income securities with the recent rise in interest rates. GICs (Guaranteed Investment Certificates) are starting to look very enticing. Their rates are actually pretty good after offering sub-par 2% or so rates for 12–18-month lock-in periods. With GICs now commanding 4.5% or more for the same timeframe, many TFSA investors may be wondering if it’s a better idea to go with the “safe” play or brave the stock market sell-off with names that are looking quite discounted.

GICs vs. stocks for TFSA beginner investors

Though GICs may get a pretty bad rap with new and young investors, I’m not at all against them. Not at these rates. As the Bank of Canada hikes further, GICs with 5% rates may very well be in the cards. That’s a good return compared to a stock market that seems to do nothing but drop. At the same time, locking in your wealth for more than a year while the market stages a comeback could leave you missing out on enormous gains. Further, inflation remains hot at around 7%. Even with a 4–5% GIC, you’ll be losing purchasing power unless inflation rolls over quicker than expected going into the new year.

Personally, I think new investors who are feeling cautious can find comfort in both GICs and stocks. For young investors willing to take on more risk for more reward, stocks remain the best game in town in my books! If you’ve got an investment horizon beyond 4–6 years, I think it makes more sense to go after stocks of businesses you love while they’re down and out. Sure, GICs are intriguing, but a 4–5% return may pale in comparison to the type of annualized gains to be had by top stocks over the next 10 years and beyond.

CP Rail (TSX:CP) and Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) are just two blue-chip studs I’d rather own over GICs.

CP Rail

CP Rail isn’t an exciting play. It’s a railway company that helps the Canadian economy move goods around the continent. Crucially, the firm offers a necessary service that’s unlikely to be changed over the next decade. With the acquisition of Kansas City Southern, CP is one of the most interesting plays on the health of the North American economy, from Mexico all the way up to Canada!

Certainly, the transcontinental railway has a lot of work to do as it looks to effectively integrate its new rail network. CEO Keith Creel is a brilliant manager who will likely get the job done ahead of schedule. At writing, CP stock is at a new high of around $108 and change per share. At 34.5 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), shares are very pricy, with a lot of earnings growth in mind.

Despite the lofty price tag, CP is still a great long-term play that I’d be willing to bet will outperform bonds and GICs over a five-year timespan. The 0.7% yield may not seem like much, but it’s also poised for growth.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections is another great steady Eddie that will power higher over the long haul. The stock is at a new high just shy of $200 per share, and is likely to keep on roaring into the new year, even with a downturn thrown in. The well-run company sports a 46 times trailing P/E multiple. That’s hefty, but for a firm with a recession-resilient growth profile, I’d say the price of admission isn’t all that bad.

Like CP, WCN stock has a 0.7%-yield dividend that could grow further.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Investing

Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Stock or CNQ?

| Jed Lloren

Brookfield Renewable and Canadian Natural Resources are two very popular stocks. Find out which is a better buy!

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Stocks with good dividend growth are now on sale for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy in December for Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These two TSX dividend stocks are some of the best to buy today and can offer years of growing passive…

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Energy Stocks

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Many TSX stocks are undervalued as earnings and cash flows soar along with oil and gas prices. Here are a…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

| Jitendra Parashar

You can consider adding these two large-cap Canadian dividend stocks to your portfolio now to hold for the long term.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Investing

If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Before 2023, This Would Be it

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock is cheap, offers solid upside potential, and is a Dividend Aristocrat.

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $10,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $415,000 for Retirement

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy has made some patient investors quite rich.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Investing

3 Dirt-Cheap Gems That Won’t Be on Sale Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks are some of the best to buy while they trade cheaply. But you'd better act soon. These…

Read more »