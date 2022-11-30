Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 TSX Stocks With Dividends That Outpace Inflation

3 TSX Stocks With Dividends That Outpace Inflation

Investors that worry about losing buying power due to inflation could put money into these three stocks! They’re known for maintaining high dividend-growth rates!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

Inflation has worried many investors this year. With inflation rising faster than usual, buying power has plummeted. This can cause a lot of issues when it comes to dividend investors, some of which rely on dividends as their primary source of income. If your dividend portfolio cannot keep up with inflation, then it’s imperative that you make changes in order to continue being able to live comfortably.

In this article, I’ll discuss three blue-chip stocks that could help you outpace inflation.

Start with this insane dividend-growth machine

When it comes to dividend growth, goeasy (TSX:GSY) is always the first stock that comes to mind. This company operates two distinct business lines. easyfinancial, its first business segment, provides high-interest loans to subprime borrowers. Its second business segment is easyhome, which sells furniture and other home goods on a rent-to-own basis. Because of the nature of its business, goeasy saw a massive boost in revenue over the past couple of years.

As of this writing, goeasy offers investors a dividend of $0.91 per share. Although that may not seem like a lot, it’s important to note that this stock offered a $0.085 dividend per share in 2014. That indicates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 34.5% over the past eight years. With a payout ratio of 35.39%, goeasy has a lot of room to comfortably raising its dividend over the coming years.

An underappreciated company

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is the second stock that investors should consider buying in order to beat inflation. This company operates convenience stores around the world. As of its most recent earnings presentation, Alimentation Couche-Tard operates more than 14,000 locations across 24 countries and territories.

Since 2012, Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend has grown nearly 10-fold. That signifies a CAGR of about 25%, which is much greater than the long-term inflation rate. Like goeasy, Alimentation Couche-Tard maintains a very low dividend-payout ratio (12.35%). I believe this company could continue to lengthen its 12-year dividend-growth streak.

One of the best stocks around

If you’re assessing a dividend stock for all that it’s worth, then Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) should always appear to be one of the best stocks around. By that, I mean look at its industry dominance, stable revenue, and dividend reliability. There are very few Canadian companies that can compete with Canadian National on all of those counts.

Looking at its dividend, investors can note a 26-year dividend-growth streak. That makes it one of only 11 TSX-listed companies to currently surpass the quarter-century mark when it comes to increasing its dividend over consecutive years. Over that period, Canadian National’s dividend has grown at a CAGR of 15.66%. This company comes in with the highest dividend-payout ratio among the three stocks listed in this article (37.02%). However, I remain confident that Canadian National could continue to increase its dividend at a fast rate over the coming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Seekers: Which of These 3 TSX Energy Stocks Is a Better Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Which is a better bet among TSX energy bigwigs?

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in December 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Stocks such as Bank of Montreal and NFI Group are trading at attractive and cheap valuations in 2022.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock I’d Buy in December 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s one of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy in December that I find undervalued.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

Algonquin Power Stock: Time to Buy or Buyer Beware?

| Robin Brown

Algonquin Power stock has a massive 9.5% dividend yield. It looks appealing, but is it time to buy or beware?

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Stocks with good dividend growth are now on sale for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy in December for Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These two TSX dividend stocks are some of the best to buy today and can offer years of growing passive…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

| Jitendra Parashar

You can consider adding these two large-cap Canadian dividend stocks to your portfolio now to hold for the long term.

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $10,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $415,000 for Retirement

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy has made some patient investors quite rich.

Read more »