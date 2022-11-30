Home » Investing » Better Buy: Loblaw Stock or Metro?

Better Buy: Loblaw Stock or Metro?

Risk-averse investors can seek safety in two prominent consumer staples stocks in a defensive sector in this inflationary, volatile market.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart

Image source: Getty Images

Investors turn to or seek safety in a defensive sector like consumer staples when market volatility becomes intolerable. Constituents like Loblaw (TSX:L) and Metro Inc (TSX:MRU) displayed resiliency in 2022, notwithstanding stubborn inflation and rising interest rates.

The respective businesses remain stable as they provide products and services that people can’t do without, even during harsh economic conditions. As of this writing, Loblaw investors are ahead 14.8% year to date, while holders of Metro Inc. are up 16.6%. Moreover, consumer staples (+8.9%) is the second best-performing sector, after energy (+60.3%), heading into the last month of the year.

Meet high customer expectations for value

According to Loblaw’s Chairman and President, Galen G. Weston, the challenge in 2022 is meeting customer expectations for value. He adds that these expectations have never been higher, and Loblaw is working hard to meet them.

Weston said, “In a difficult economic environment, Loblaw is putting the strength of its unique assets to work for Canadians, offering record loyalty rewards, unmatched private-label brands, the best discount stores, and an inflation-fighting price freeze.” Management wants to moderate cost increases to the extent possible while providing superior value to customers.

In Q3 2022 (quarter ended October 8, 2022), consolidated revenue and operating income grew 8.3% and 14.8% year over year to $17.4 billion and $991 million, respectively. Notably, net earnings and free cash flow (FCF) rose 17.8% and 14.1% to $575 million and $519 million, respectively, versus Q3 2021.

On a year-to-date basis (40 weeks), the top and bottom lines grew 5.2% and 17.4% to $42.5 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively. Management said the $38. billion food and pharmacy company would continue to execute retail excellence in its core businesses and advance its growth initiatives for the rest of 2022.

However, the impacts of COVID-19, related industry volatility, and the inflationary environment remain threats to the business. At $117.75 per share, Loblaw pays a modest 1.38% dividend (annual). Though the quarterly payouts should be safe, given the low 24.21% payout ratio.

Diversified business model     

Metro Inc.’s diversified business model has long been its strength and competitive advantage. The $18.2 billion company derives consistent, stable revenues from its two core businesses: food (950 stores) and pharmacy (650 drugstores). Both businesses are in reliable defensive sectors. Growth and expansion are likewise ongoing through mergers, acquisitions, and innovations.

According to its President and CEO, Eric La Flèche, Metro maintained stable gross margins. And despite the high inflation environment, the grocer delivered good value to customers in fiscal 2022. While net earnings in Q4 2022 declined 13% to $168.7 million versus Q4 2021, they rose 2.9% to $849.5 million compared with fiscal 2021.

For La Flèche, it was an excellent performance overall, with Metro offering products at affordable and competitive prices. Furthermore, the company’s financial position at year-end 2022 was very solid. So, management does not anticipate any liquidity risk in the new fiscal year.

If you take a position today, Metro trades at $77.26 per share and pays a 1.42% dividend.

Defensive assets

If asked to choose between Loblaw and Metro, the share price is the only determining factor. Otherwise, both pay rock-steady dividends and are excellent hiding places for your money during inflationary periods.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Max Out Before the New Year!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors should try and max out on their TFSA while they can. Here are ways to do that, plus an…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Growth or Passive Income? Get Both With This Top TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top TSX stock offers growth, income and protection during a potential recession. What's not to love?

Read more »

little girl in pilot costume playing and dreaming of flying over the sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Gift Your Kids This Holiday Season

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Parents, don't just focus on gifts that eventually end up in the trash. Give the gift of a solid financial…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Dividend Aristocrats offer value but also huge passive income to lock in while prices still trade so low!

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Anchor Stocks for Steady Stability if There Is a Recession

| Christopher Liew, CFA

If you consider dividends an important part of your total return, three industry leaders should be your anchor stocks.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend-Paying Mortgage Stocks to Boost Your Income in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can allocate their new $6,500 contribution limits to two high-yield mortgage stocks to boost their tax-free incomes in…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With Dividends That Outpace Inflation

| Jed Lloren

Investors that worry about losing buying power due to inflation could put money into these three stocks! They’re known for…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Seekers: Which of These 3 TSX Energy Stocks Is a Better Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Which is a better bet among TSX energy bigwigs?

Read more »