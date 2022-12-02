Home » Investing » 2 Growth Stocks Down 25% to 75% I’d Buy Today

2 Growth Stocks Down 25% to 75% I’d Buy Today

Growth stocks like WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) are undervalued.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
potted green plant grows up in arrow shape

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks are clearly unfashionable this year. Investors have had no patience for future payouts and uncertain outcomes when we’re dealing with surging interest rates and a cost-of-living crisis. Most stocks have crashed 25% to 75% this year.

However, contrarian investors should turn their attention to beaten-down growth stocks. This could be an ideal time to snap up some bargains. Here are the top two growth stocks I’d buy today. 

WELL Health

Medical software company WELL Health (TSX:WELL) has lost nearly 40% of its value year to date. That’s on par with other small-cap tech stocks in this league. However, the underlying business is still thriving. 

WELL Health reported a 46.7% surge in revenue during the latest quarter. The company has also been reporting net operating income instead of losses this year. In the first nine months of 2022, the company delivered $21 million in net operating income against $14.7 million in losses during the same period last year. 

The management team expects annual revenue to exceed $550 million in 2022, while the company’s market value is $700 million. That’s a price-to-revenue ratio of 1.3 — an absolute bargain. That’s why the company is repurchasing its own shares and why I’m adding more exposure, too. 

Sleep Country

Sleep Country Canada Holdings (TSX:ZZZ) is another beaten-down growth stock. Consumers have cut back on discretionary spending this year. As a result, the mattress and sleep products retailer has seen its key revenue streams come under pressure.

The stock is already down by more than 40% year to date, underperforming the TSX Index, which is down by about 5%.

While the company has beaten earnings estimates in every single quarter since the third quarter (Q3) of 2019, that was not the case in the recent quarter. Revenue in the quarter fell 8.3% year over year to $251 million, missing consensus estimates of $268.24 million. In addition, same-store sales were down by 11%, signaling stress in the company’s core business.

Earnings per share landed at $0.89 less than the $0.97 that analysts expected and was down 17% year over year. Amid the disappointing results, Sleep Country bought back $13.8 million worth of shares, affirming its commitment to continue returning value to shareholders.

After a 40% plus pullback, Sleep Country appears to be trading at a discount with a price-to-earnings multiple of 8.9. The company still pays a solid 3.7% dividend, which underscores the solid free cash flow that allows it to return value to shareholders.

While the stock remains under pressure amid global recession concerns, it is an exciting long-term play at current valuation levels. Additionally, it is a solid pick for any investor seeking to generate passive income.

The ongoing pullback is an opportunity for long-term investors. Sleep Country could see a rebound in sales and profits if the upcoming recession is milder than expected. Keep an eye on this contrarian bet. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has positions in Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Beautiful holiday decorated background with christmas gift boxes ,fir. christmas holiday concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Help Offset Holiday Spending

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The holidays are here, and so is the seasonal spending. Offset some of those costs by putting your investment cash…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks to Add During a Market Downturn

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of options to add during a market downturn. Here are several to considering buying today and holding…

Read more »

smiling couple at home with christmas tree
Tech Stocks

Holiday Bonus? You Could Double it With This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

GSY stock gives investors an incredibly likely chance of doubling their holiday bonus in just over a year through a…

Read more »

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Bank Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock is catching a tailwind after the Q4 results. Is more upside on the way?

Read more »

Choose a path
Stocks for Beginners

3 Quiet TSX Stock Winners You’ll Wish You Knew About Earlier

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are 3 TSX stocks that outperformed broader markets this year and could play well going into 2023.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Nearing Retirement? The 2 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) should be on your list if you're close to retirement.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Passive-Income Stocks I’m Buying Next and Never Selling

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These passive-income stocks have a proven track record of growth and a solid sector that will guarantee income for decades.

Read more »

Automated vehicles
Tech Stocks

BB Stock Rose 3% in November – Is it a Buy Today?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry stock remains battered and bruised, but momentum is building and revenue is ramping up, giving us a glimpse of…

Read more »