Home » Investing » Here’s How Much You’d Actually Have to Invest to Get Hundreds in Monthly Dividend Income

Here’s How Much You’d Actually Have to Invest to Get Hundreds in Monthly Dividend Income

Can you earn several hundred dollars of passive income each month from Enbridge stock?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank next to a financial report

Image source: Getty Images.

Would you like to invest just $10,000 and get hundreds of dollars in passive income back each and every month?

It sounds nice, but it’s not likely to happen.

To get hundreds of dollars a month in dividend income on a $10,000 investment, you’d need a yield above 10%. Not many stocks have yields that high. Stocks that do have such yields are usually very risky.

These days, passive income is a popular topic. A lot of people are struggling with inflation, and dividend stocks have been performing better than growth stocks this year. It’s a ‘perfect storm’ of factors that’s leading people to pursue dividend income. While it is true that dividend stocks pay out passive income, some people are chasing unreasonably high yields. That’s extremely risky. In this article, I will explore how much money you’d need to invest to get hundreds of dollars in dividend income every month.

Between $24,000 and $48,000

At a reasonable yield, it would take you between $48,000 and $96,000 invested to get several hundred dollars in monthly dividend income. Here’s how the math on that works out:

  • $200 is the smallest multiple of $100 that can be described as “several hundred.” Anything less than that is a hundred plus a fraction of 100, not “hundreds,” plural.
  • $200 per month is $2,400 per year.
  • The entire TSX stock market currently has an average yield of about 2.5%.
  • 2.5% of $96,000 is $2,400.
  • If you buy a diversified portfolio of Canadian REITs and pipelines–the highest-yielding stocks in the country–you’ll get about a 5% yield.
  • 5% of $48,000 is $2,400.

So, you’ll need between $48,000 and $96,000 in order to get $200 per month in passive income from a diversified portfolio. There are individual stocks that can get you there with smaller amounts invested, but you’re unlikely to get a yield higher than 5% while having adequate diversification. Diversification means holding several stocks instead of just one; it reduces your risk.

$10,000? probably not happening

One thing that’s less likely to happen is getting several hundred dollars of passive income per month with just $10,000 invested. This can be demonstrated pretty easily.

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) is a stock with very high passive income potential. It has a 6.54% yield, which means you get $654 in passive income back each year for every $10,000 invested. Enbridge is a legitimate company. It has a very high yield, and its dividend has grown at 10% per year since 1995. ENB’s payout ratio (dividends divided by earnings) is a little too high, but if you calculate the payout ratio with cash flows in place of earnings, it’s not so bad (around 70%).

Basically, you can earn legitimate passive income by buying Enbridge. But if you want several hundred dollars in monthly passive income from Enbridge, you’ll need to invest about $36,000 in it. That’s a lot more than $10,000. If Enbridge keeps growing its dividend at 10% per year, then the dividends on a $10,000 position in it could grow to several hundred per month eventually. It’ll take decades, though, and putting 100% of your money in just one stock is not a very good idea.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

TFSA and coins
Energy Stocks

Turn a TFSA Investment Into $274K by 2033

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The next decade should be strong for this clean energy stock, which is why I would choose it if investing…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 6

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may want to remain cautious ahead of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Should You Be Buying Liquefied Natural Gas Stocks Right Now?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is one of the top natural gas stocks long-term investors should consider buying in this…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Energy Stocks

3 CPP Changes Coming in 2023 – What to Invest Your Accounts In

| Andrew Button

CPP premiums are increasing next year. You can lower your overall tax burden by holding stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB)(NYin…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock Fell 7.4% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Suncor (TSX:SU) is undervalued, but not appealing enough.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: Stocks to Watch on Monday, December 5

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian stocks may remain volatile ahead of the Bank of Canada’s upcoming interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

Read more »

Energy Stocks

Here’s My Top Stock to Buy Now, and it’s Not Even a Question

| Aditya Raghunath

Tourmaline is a quality energy stock trading on the TSX. Here's why I remain bullish on TOU stock right now.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Energy Stocks That Could Break Through the Roof in December 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

Did you miss the energy rally? Here are two TSX energy stocks that still offer handsome growth potential.

Read more »