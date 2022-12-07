Home » Investing » 2 Streaming Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

2 Streaming Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Two streaming stocks are good investment options, although the cheaper, high-yield Canadian dividend stock is a better buy than its American counterpart.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A family watches tv using Roku at home.

Source: Getty Images

Fierce is the word that best describes competition in the streaming services market. Canadian investors have two brilliant investment choices right now: one at home and one across the border.

Corus Entertainment (TSX:CJR.B) is a sound choice, despite a one-time impairment charge recently. The launching of Disney+ by Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in 2019 was very timely, and subscription growth continues to be impressive. Meanwhile, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is deep in the red and one to avoid like the plague.

Cheap, high-yield dividend stock

Corus Entertainment reported decent revenue growths in the fourth quarter (Q4) and full-year fiscal 2022, although the $350 million goodwill impairment charge during the quarter resulted in net losses in both periods. According to its chief executive officer (CEO) Doug Murphy, the lower financial results in Q4 were due to the negative impacts of the uncertain economic environment on advertising demand.

While total revenue for the 12 months ended August 31, 2022, rose 4% to $1.59 billion versus fiscal 2021, net loss reached $245.05 million compared to $172.55 million net income a year ago. Notably, free cash flow (FCF) in Q4 increased 27% year over year to $44.71 million.

Murphy was happy with impressive subscriber revenue growth and increased international content sales despite the cross-currents in the advertising market. He added, “We are taking appropriate actions to tightly manage our expenses while maintaining a disciplined focus on capital allocation, shareholder yield and the ongoing execution of our strategic plan and priorities.”

On the streaming side, Troy Reeb, executive vice president for Broadcast Networks, said, “Corus is expanding our streaming strategy to reach and engage audiences.” The $469.68 million media and content company is confident about the potential success of TELETOON+, its brand-new premium streaming service for kids.

Corus, through TELETOON+, will leverage its deep relationships with studio partners to bring the world’s best kids’ content to Canadian families. Reeb added, “TELETOON is a Corus-owned, Canadian brand that already resonates with families as a beloved place to find their favourite cartoons.”

Diversification strategy

Canadians can invest in U.S. stocks, although gains from foreign investments are subject to a withholding tax (15%). However, it’s tax free if you hold them in a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP).

Investing in Walt Disney because of Disney+ is a way of diversification. The popular media and entertainment company is now a formidable streaming services player in a very short span. Based on estimates, the service accounts for more than one-third of the company’s valuation. DIS trades at US$95.93 (-37.99% year to date) and pays zero dividends.

Roku isn’t an attractive option today following downgrades by market analysts. At US$56.42 per share, the stock is down 75.15% year to date. The issue with this once popular TV streaming platform is declining market share and profitability.

Lucrative choice

Corus Entertainment is a better choice if you want exposure to a streaming service company. It’s a low-priced, high-yield dividend stock. Management expects the extension of TELETOON+ to provide a much larger and differentiated offering of premium kids’ content. D.C. Animated Universe smash hits are also available on the Corus platform.

At $2.35 per share, Corus is down 48.20% year to date. But besides the discounted price, you can partake of the generous 10.04% dividend yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Roku and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock Rose 1% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

| Daniel Da Costa

After a mostly flat November, is Telus one of the best stocks to buy in December, as we head into…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $500 in Passive Income Each Month

| Puja Tayal

Instead of letting the stock market control your earnings, take control. Earn stable passive income with this strategy.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy for Fast-Growing Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

In this economy, you need a passive income that grows fast enough to beat inflation in any situation. These two…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks are industry leaders and have good track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Set and Forget

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I guarantee you haven't considered these dividend stocks as ones you can set and forget for decades, for a massive…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 10% Yield) I’d Buy This December

| Aditya Raghunath

Fiera Capital is a quality TSX stock that pays investors a handsome dividend yield. Here's why this TSX dividend stock…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Unstoppable Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023

| Robin Brown

These three dividend stocks have soundly beaten the TSX in 2022. Here's why they could continue to outperform in 2023.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

3 Underrated Dividend Stocks That Are Aristocrats in the Making

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks may not be Dividend Aristocrats yet, but it is highly likely they will be given their…

Read more »