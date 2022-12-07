Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Why You Should Invest Your Room ASAP With These 3 Stocks

TFSA Investors: Why You Should Invest Your Room ASAP With These 3 Stocks

Choosing the right TFSA stocks for your portfolio might take some time. But with the right choices, you can stick with them for decades.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Gold bullion on a chart

Image source: Getty Images.

It’s not smart to put off important decisions and tasks until the last minute. Avoiding procrastinating is just as important for investing as it is for other endeavours in life.

If you wait too long for a compelling stock to drop down to the price/value you consider just right, you may lose a lot of precious time and growth opportunities associated with it. It’s essential to time the market, but you should also learn the importance of timing.

On that note, if you still need to utilize your TFSA contribution room (this year’s or carryover from the past), there are three stocks you may consider for the job.

An asset management company

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A) is one of the largest asset-management companies in Canada and has assets in five major categories in over 30 countries in the world. The total assets under ,anagement (AUM) are worth over $750 billion.

The asset classes it invests in include critical infrastructure, renewables, and real estate, in which it’s expected to make significant additions leveraging the distressed Chinese market.

The company is a good investment for more than its stable business model and extensive reach. BAM.A stock has rewarded its investors with both dividends and growth for a long time and has proven its mettle in distressed markets as well, assuming its investors stuck around for long enough.

An example would be the great recession, when the stock fell over 54% but got back on track, though it took around three years.

A bank

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA), the smallest of the largest Canadian banks, has a solid regional presence, though it lags behind the others when it comes to a presence in the international market. However, it’s one of the top choices among the big six bank stocks if you consider its collective (dividend and capital appreciation) return potential, at least in the last decade.

NA stock returned over 270% to its investors in the last 10 years and is currently offering a modestly high yield of 4.1%, though you can lock in a significantly better number by buying it in a bear market.

Its growth, apart from being better than most in the banking sector in Canada, has also been relatively steady. Though the upward progress hit a bump due to the pandemic, it may revert to its former bullish momentum when the market becomes healthy.

A gold stock

Few gold stocks offer decent long-term growth potential. They may rise when the market is weak, and there is a high demand for gold but then get in a rut when the market is strong again. However, Franco Nevada (TSX:FNV) has been a decent growth stock in the last 15 years.

Since 2007, the stock has risen roughly 1,200%. And even though the road up has yet to be steady, if it performs even half as well in the future (40% a year growth equivalent, instead of 80%), you may see your capital double within three years.

It’s also a well-established dividend aristocrat that has grown its payouts for over 14 consecutive years.

Foolish takeaway

None of the three can currently be classified as “undervalued stocks.” But their long-term growth potential is decent enough that if you hold them for a long time in your TFSA, you may experience decent growth, even if you can’t snatch up a bargain. All three are dividend payers, so if you are buying them purely for growth, you may consider opting for the DRIP reinvestment option to enhance your long-term return potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

| Aditya Raghunath

Innergex is a TSX stock that is growing its revenue and earnings at an enviable pace. It also pays investors…

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Dividend Stocks

Got $500? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least 5 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their multi-year growth potential and attractive valuations, I am bullish on these two TSX stocks.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks With Reliable Income in a Bearish Market

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors sweating out a potential bear market may want to target dividend stocks like Capital Power Corp. (TSX:CPX) and…

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

2 Streaming Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two streaming stocks are good investment options, although the cheaper, high-yield Canadian dividend stock is a better buy than its…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock Rose 1% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

| Daniel Da Costa

After a mostly flat November, is Telus one of the best stocks to buy in December, as we head into…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $500 in Passive Income Each Month

| Puja Tayal

Instead of letting the stock market control your earnings, take control. Earn stable passive income with this strategy.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy for Fast-Growing Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

In this economy, you need a passive income that grows fast enough to beat inflation in any situation. These two…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks are industry leaders and have good track records of dividend growth.

Read more »