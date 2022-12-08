Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 8

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 8

TSX stocks may remain volatile ahead of the U.S. inflation data and the Fed’s interest rate decision, which are due next week.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks remained volatile on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada increased the interest rate by 50 basis points while continuing its policy of quantitative tightening. The central bank, in its latest statement, highlighted slowing global economic growth and pointed to its “commitment to achieving the 2% inflation target and restoring price stability for Canadians.”

The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the highly volatile session with a minor 17-point decline at 19,073, marking its fourth consecutive day of losses. While an intraday recovery in metals prices helped mining shares inch up, Canadian energy stocks plunged sharply as crude oil prices dived for the fourth session in a row.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands, NFI Group, Cronos Group, and BlackBerry were the worst-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they fell by more than 4% each.

Shares of Dollarama (TSX:DOL) jumped by 5.2% on December 7 to $84 per share after announcing its largely better-than-expected October quarter results. The Canadian discount retailer’s quarterly revenue jumped by 14.9% year over year to $1.29 billion, which helped its earnings increase by 14.8% from a year ago to $0.70 per share. As inflationary pressures continue to haunt consumers, Dollarama expects the demand for its affordable consumable products to remain strong in the near term. DOL stock now trades with 32.7% year-to-date gains.

Metal stocks like Endeavour Silver, Torex Gold Resources, Equinox Gold, and Ero Copper were also among the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they climbed by at least 5% each.

According to daily trade volume data, Suncor Energy, Barrick Gold, Cenovus Energy, Enbridge, and TC Energy were the most active TSX Composite components yesterday.

TSX today

Early Thursday morning, commodity prices across the board were trading on a mixed note with a minor upward bias, pointing to a flat open for the main TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to track the weekly U.S. initial jobless claims data this morning. Overall, I expect stocks to remain volatile in the next few sessions, as investors remain focused on the U.S. inflation numbers and the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision due next week.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Nfi Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Energy Stocks

Is Algonquin a Good Long-Term Buy Right Now?

| Adam Othman

After a steep 44% drop, Algonquin boasts high-yielding dividends, and it might be a good asset to buy and hold…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Whatever You Do, Don’t Sell Suncor Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada's oil sands king believes it can generate the highest long-term value for shareholders by keeping its retail business.

Read more »

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Energy Stocks

I’m Buzzing on These 3 Energy Stocks for 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three energy stocks remain attractive buys for 2023 due to stronger balance sheets from continuous debt reductions and growing free…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

CNQ Stock Fell by 1.7% in November: Is it a Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

CNQ stock is down in recent days after a relatively stable November. Is the dip a good opportunity to buy?

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Energy Stocks

Selling Losers Before 2023? Buy these TSX Winners With the Proceeds

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two TSX stocks that could outperform next year.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Stock Fell 3% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

As energy prices remain high, cash flows at Cenovus are soaring, with shareholder returns not far behind, as dividends are…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

3 Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy in December 2022

| Robin Brown

2023 could be another great year for TSX energy stocks. Here are three to consider buying before the new year.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 7

| Jitendra Parashar

Bank of Canada’s latest monetary policy move could keep the main TSX index highly volatile today.

Read more »