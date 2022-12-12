Home » Investing » Hardly Anyone Knows About This Stock, Whose Dividend Just Jumped 29%

Hardly Anyone Knows About This Stock, Whose Dividend Just Jumped 29%

One obscure industrial stock that raised dividends by 29% recently wants to keep returning a significant portion of its resilient cash flows to shareholders.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

If you review the top-performing Canadian stocks in 2022, energy stocks dominate. This year, the sector’s gain of 44.13% outpaced the 41.8% gain in 2021. Also, as of this writing, only four of the 11 primary sectors are in positive territory. Consumer staples (+12%), industrials (+4.86%), and materials (+2.11%) complete the advancers.

However, one name from the industrial sector is a certified winner. Element Fleet Management (TSX:EFN) is beating the broader market handily at +52.43% versus -6.01%. Moreover, investors’ interest in this dividend stock should heighten heading into 2023 following the enormous 29% dividend increase recently.

Brief business overview

Element Fleet Management is one of the world’s largest pure-play automotive fleet managers. The $7.58 billion company provides end-to-end fleet management services and solutions and has more than one million vehicles. Besides Canada, Mexico and the U.S., it caters to corporate, commercial, government, and public service clients in Australia and New Zealand.

Management takes pride in its blue-chip client base and scalable operating platform that has magnified revenue growth into earnings growth for years. The capital-light business model is still evolving and should enhance return on equity further. Moreover, Element Fleet desires to return a significant proportion of its resilient cash flow to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.

Record financial and operating results

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 and year to date 2022, net revenue increased 19% and 15.3% year over year to $290.78 million and $839.72 million, respectively. After three quarters this year, net income reached $308.42 million, representing an 18% increase from the same period in 2021.

Its president and chief executive officer (CEO) Jay Forbes said, “Element powered through the many headwinds confronting businesses in 2022 to deliver record third-quarter results, a testimony to the resilience of our business model and the people that serve our clients so well.”

Management acknowledges that macroeconomic uncertainties, including rising interest rates, are threats, although the business model can withstand them. Notably, directly and indirectly, inflation contributes to Element’s profitable revenue growth. Another important measure of the business performance and future growth potential is vehicles under management (VUM).

Profitable organic revenue growth

As of September 30, 2022, VUM grew 3.9% year over year to 1,466,000. In Q3 2022, net revenue per vehicle and free cash flow (FCF) per vehicle rose 7.8% and 24.4% to $187 and $94 versus Q3 2022. Since 2021, Element has been leveraging its scalable operating platform and aggressively pursuing profitable organic revenue growth.

Management has identified five organic net revenue-growth drivers. The first is retaining existing clients and improving the 98% retention rate. Element aims to grow its share of the wallet (penetration, utilization, and pricing) and steal market share from competitors. The last two are converting self-managed fleets into Element clients and winning more government and mega fleets.  

Dividend-growth stock

Element Fleet Management should be among the TSX’s top dividend-growth stocks soon. At $19.30 per share, the dividend yield is 2.07%. Management expects its common dividend to continue growing consistent with FCF per share growth. The ultimate goal is to make FCF a more significant component of Element’s return of capital strategy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

Rogers Sugar: A Must-Own Consumer Staples Stock in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Risk-averse investors expecting a recession in 2023 have a safety net and passive income in TSX's top consumer staples stock.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Spinoff Success: 2 REITs That Are Actually Beating the Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two formerly intertwined REITs have performed better and are beating the market in 2022 as standalone landlords.

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Utilities I’d Buy Over Algonquin Stock Right Now

| Robin Brown

Algonquin Power stock has a huge 9.8% dividend, but investors need to be cautious. Here are two top TSX utilities…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

Bear Market: 2 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Here are two TSX stocks you can feel good about buying today regardless of how volatile the market may be.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks to take care of you in your sunset years.

Read more »

lab worker inspects test tubes
Dividend Stocks

3 Biotech Stocks to Buy Before the Down Market Is Over

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Biotech stocks are high-risk, high-reward investments, although three names are buying opportunities in the current down market.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Actually Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

| Andrew Walker

Banks and insurance companies can benefit from soaring interest rates.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Stocks to Make $475 Per Month in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can earn over $475 each month in 2023 by buying shares of dividend stocks such as Keyera right…

Read more »