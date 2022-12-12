Home » Investing » Rogers Sugar: A Must-Own Consumer Staples Stock in 2023

Rogers Sugar: A Must-Own Consumer Staples Stock in 2023

Risk-averse investors expecting a recession in 2023 have a safety net and passive income in TSX’s top consumer staples stock.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian economists surveyed by Bloomberg warn of a recession very soon, if not the first quarter of next year. The consensus is that an economic slowdown is inevitable because of the impact of rising interest rates.  Fortunately, the same economists don’t see a long drawn-out recession but project growth to resume in the latter half of 2023.

Meanwhile, investors should pick stocks wisely as early as now. One sector that should remain resilient in the wake of a slowing economy and higher inflation is consumer staples. As of this writing, or year to date, consumer staples (+12%) is the second-best performing sector after energy (+44.1%).

However, if you want to be defensive through and through, Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI) is a must-own stock for next year. It will protect and satisfy investors, notwithstanding an impending recession, as both a defensive and passive income-generating stock.

Record volume and adjusted EBITDA

In Q4 fiscal 2022, the $605.4 million company reported another record quarter of sugar sales (214,672 metric tons). The total sales volume of 794,600 metric tons for the entire fiscal year was the highest ever in Rogers Sugar’s history. The same is true for the adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $102.1 million in fiscal 2022.

Mike Walton, President and CEO of Rogers and Lantic Inc., said, “We generated another quarter of record sugar sales volumes in the fourth quarter.” He credits the flexible manufacturing platform for allowing the team to meet the high demand and capture opportunistic sales in the domestic market.

Walton adds that the business displayed strength and adaptability despite massive headwinds in the core business segments (sugar and maple). The $46.8 million free cash flow (FCF) at the end of fiscal 2022 (12 months ended October 1, 2022) was 2.6% higher than a year ago.

Overall, management is happy with the remarkably strong financial performance in fiscal 2022, boosted by the company’s excellent operating performance and agility. The sugar refiner managed the supply chain challenges while identifying and capturing opportunities at the same time.

Rogers Sugar anticipates stable financial results in fiscal 2023 owing to continued strong demand and steady margins in the sugar segment. The Maple segment should deliver slightly improved financial performance. Moreover, management expects the unfavourable inflationary pressures to begin receding next year.

Steady and reliable dividend stock

Investors can’t complain about the steady performance of Rogers Sugar and its reliability as a passive income provider. The sugar producer delivered positive returns of 22.6% and 12.9% in 2020 and 2021, respectively. If you invest today, RSI trades at $5.80 per share (+1.84% year-to-date) and pays a hefty 6.2% dividend.

Assuming you invest $20,300 (3,500 shares) today, your money will produce $1,258.60 in annual dividends. Since the dividend payout is quarterly, you’d have $314.65 in passive income every three months.

According to Jean-Sebastien Couillard, Rogers’ VP of Finance, Corporate Secretary, and CFO, the most recent dividend declaration is consistent with dividend payments in previous quarters for the last several years. Whether the coming recession is mild or not, it would be wise to invest in Rogers Sugar for capital protection and rock-steady passive income in 2023.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Hardly Anyone Knows About This Stock, Whose Dividend Just Jumped 29%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One obscure industrial stock that raised dividends by 29% recently wants to keep returning a significant portion of its resilient…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Spinoff Success: 2 REITs That Are Actually Beating the Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two formerly intertwined REITs have performed better and are beating the market in 2022 as standalone landlords.

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Utilities I’d Buy Over Algonquin Stock Right Now

| Robin Brown

Algonquin Power stock has a huge 9.8% dividend, but investors need to be cautious. Here are two top TSX utilities…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

Bear Market: 2 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Here are two TSX stocks you can feel good about buying today regardless of how volatile the market may be.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks to take care of you in your sunset years.

Read more »

lab worker inspects test tubes
Dividend Stocks

3 Biotech Stocks to Buy Before the Down Market Is Over

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Biotech stocks are high-risk, high-reward investments, although three names are buying opportunities in the current down market.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Actually Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

| Andrew Walker

Banks and insurance companies can benefit from soaring interest rates.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Stocks to Make $475 Per Month in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can earn over $475 each month in 2023 by buying shares of dividend stocks such as Keyera right…

Read more »