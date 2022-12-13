Home » Investing » 2 Up-and-Coming TSX Venture Stocks to Keep an Eye On

2 Up-and-Coming TSX Venture Stocks to Keep an Eye On

The TSX Venture Exchange is one of the best places for investors to find high-potential small-cap stocks to add to your buy list.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric car being charged

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX Venture Exchange is a place where small, up-and-coming stocks trade. Here, you can find some of the best stocks in Canada before they are well-known and surge significantly in price. And one of the best ways to find high-potential stocks is to look over the TSX Venture 50 winners.

The TSX Venture 50 is a list of some of the best-performing stocks on the exchange. The list for 2022 will be announced early next year. But many of the best companies win multiple years in a row, such as StorageVault Canada. It made the list for four consecutive years before graduating to the TSX earlier this year.

Investors who find high-quality companies that have significant growth potential and are executing well can realize massive gains by holding these stocks for years.

Of course, it’s important to remember that all stocks have risks. There are several different risks to consider, and most importantly, execution risk. All stocks have some degree of execution risk — the risk that they won’t meet goals or will suffer impacts on their business operations.

And in this environment, the risk that stocks will see an adverse impact on business or not execute as well as they have in the past is certainly heightened, especially for micro-cap growth stocks.

So it’s crucial that if you want to invest in these high-risk, high-reward stocks, you have a lengthy timeline for investing and a high-risk tolerance. With that in mind, here are two up-and-coming TSX venture stocks to keep an eye on.

One of the best stocks to watch as we transition to cleaner energy

One of the most exciting up-and-coming TSX venture stocks to keep your eye on is a rapidly growing ESG and sustainability company, Eguana Technologies (TSXV:EGT).

Eguana designs and manufactures high-performance energy storage systems for residential and small commercial customers.

This is a technology that has huge potential and significant demand in the future, especially as we continue to transition to cleaner energy. Furthermore, the technology would allow cities to begin building distributed power grids, rather than the traditional power grid where power flow only moves one way. In that case, there’s no control over the demand for electricity and the infrastructure is expensive to build.

With the help of Eguana’s technology, a distributed power grid will offer more efficiencies and bring down prices for consumers. And crucially, more consumers will soon need improved energy storage systems, especially as electric vehicles become more popular.

In 2018, the demand for home batteries was $2 billion. According to Equana’s investor presentation, that’s expected to grow to over $15 billion by 2025.

Therefore, Eguana is one of the top venture stocks to keep your eye on today.

A high-potential hydrogen stock trading on the TSX Venture

Another high-potential stock to add to your watchlist from the TSX Venture is First Hydrogen (TSXV:FHYD). This clean fuel producer could also be a significant investment over the coming years as we harness cleaner energy.

First Hydrogen designs and manufactures zero-emission, long-range hydrogen-powered utility vehicles in Europe, the U.K., and North America.

There’s no doubt that electric vehicles will be crucial to help slow down climate change. As governments worldwide impose EV sales quotas, they continue to become more popular. As great as electric vehicles are, though, there are still drawbacks to the technology.

Sourcing materials for batteries can be costly and also harmful to the environment. Furthermore, while small vehicles and cars can be powered by electricity, it remains to be seen if the technology will be able to power massive transport trucks.

All considered, there is significant potential for hydrogen-powered vehicles, especially as e-commerce continues to grow in popularity, resulting in more trucks and vans on the road.

First Hydrogen is exciting because it offers investors a strategic investment in the hydrogen-powered space. The cleantech is building a flexible business model, has made strategic partnerships, and is receiving significant government support, especially in the U.K. and Europe.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that while many of these small, micro-cap stocks sold off this year as risks in the market surged, First Hydrogen has gained over 120% year to date.

So if you’re looking for a high-potential TSX Venture stock to add to your watchlist, First Hydrogen is one you’ll certainly want to keep an eye on.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Oil Stocks on the Dip?

| Andrew Walker

Oil stocks are off their 2022 highs. Is this a good time to buy?

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The release of key U.S. inflation numbers is likely to give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Pembina Pipeline Stock

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Performance is improving among midstream energy companies. Let’s look at whether Enbridge or Pembina Pipeline would be a better buy…

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Energy Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks Getting into the EV Boom

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX energy stocks with a head start look to have a clear competitive advantage in the anticipated EV boom.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Energy Stocks

Is Now the Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

The lithium shortage could cause its price to skyrocket, making it a great time to buy lithium stocks like Sigma…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Energy Stocks I’d Buy Over GICs for Better Returns

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are dividend studs that could outdo GICs in a recession year.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Worried About Inflation? 2 TSX Energy Stocks That Actually Benefit From it

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Suncor (TSX:SU) and Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) are two top-tier stocks investors should buy to battle inflation.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

With Interest Rates Rising, This TSX Energy Stock Is a Smart Buy

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy is risky, but it's an attractive bet for next year.

Read more »