Home » Investing » 3 Smart Value Stocks That Could Disappear in the Next Bull Market

3 Smart Value Stocks That Could Disappear in the Next Bull Market

Not all value stocks are worth considering, but there are a few options that can prove quite influential in your portfolio if bought at the right time.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull outlined against a field

Image source: Getty Images.

Recessions and market crashes are like an attractive spread for value investors. Most companies are discounted or undervalued (or both), and with so many choices available, they can fine tune their search to find the perfect picks for their portfolio. However, if you wait too long to buy, a bull market may erode the value-based “attractiveness” of many such stocks.

A REIT

Pro REIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is a commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) that’s offering a fantastic yield at a killer value, even though it’s just modestly discounted (19% down from the last peak). The stock is trading for a price-to-earnings ratio of just 2.4 and a price-to-book ratio of just 0.7. It’s offering a mouthwatering yield of 7.5%, backed by an incredibly stable payout ratio of 19%.

It should be acknowledged that part of the dividend’s “stability” comes from the fact that the REIT slashed its payouts and have yet to revert to the original number. And making another cut so soon after the last one would be akin to alienating a significant number of investors away, so the REIT might not take such a drastic step, especially when the financials suggest that it can easily afford the payouts.

An asset management company

ONEX (TSX:ONEX) has been in the asset management business for 38 years and, so far, has accumulated roughly $47 billion worth of assets under management. It has invested in a wide variety of companies, and its most well-known holdings include WestJet, which is the only proper competitor that Air Canada has in the country.

In addition to its decent portfolio, the company is also offering a decent discount to its investors right now. It has slumped over 35% from its peak and is trading at a price-to-book ratio of just 0.5. And even though its performance has been shaky for the last few years, the stock took off once the market stabilized after the Great Recession. And there is a probability that history might repeat itself.

A methane company

As one of the largest distributors and suppliers of methanol worldwide, Methanex (TSX:MX) is worth considering for its leadership position in this particular market segment. But it’s also a decent catch if you combine its current valuation with budding growth potential.

The stock is trading at a 29% discount from its last peak, and its price-to-earnings ratio is just 5.24 right now. And if you consider the two short-term growth spurts the stock has offered in the last couple of years, the smaller of which pushed the value up by 79%, you may consider buying it now when it’s moving up following the previous pattern.

The stock may keep going further than it has before, and if it does, you may experience a 100% growth in your capital in under a year.

Foolish takeaway

If you want to play it safe, you may consider waiting and watching how the stocks play out and buying them in the next bear market, but the potential cost of lost opportunity might be too high. If you believe in the underlying potential of the three stocks, buying now might be the right thing to do.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Methanex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Want $1,000 in Passive Income Each Month? Buy 9,284 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s one of the best TSX dividend stocks that could help you earn $1,000 in monthly passive income.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yielding TSX Stocks to Scoop Up Before They Recover

| Adam Othman

Extendicare stock and NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT can be excellent high-yielding investments to add to your portfolio today.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Here’s My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian value investors can consider buying shares of FirstService, which will also provide them exposure to the residential market in…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

| Puja Tayal

A dividend aristocrat keeps your investment relatively stable, and a regular and growing dividend keeps passive income coming for years.

Read more »

Burning gas and electric cooker rings
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

| Aditya Raghunath

Fortis is a TSX dividend stock that has increased its payouts for 49 consecutive years, making FTS attractive to passive…

Read more »

5G chip
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the smartest dividend stocks to buy? Here’s a stock duo you can start investing in today…

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

Rogers Sugar: A Must-Own Consumer Staples Stock in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Risk-averse investors expecting a recession in 2023 have a safety net and passive income in TSX's top consumer staples stock.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Hardly Anyone Knows About This Stock, Whose Dividend Just Jumped 29%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One obscure industrial stock that raised dividends by 29% recently wants to keep returning a significant portion of its resilient…

Read more »