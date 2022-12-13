Home » Investing » 3 Top TSX Tech Stocks That Could Make You Rich by Retirement

3 Top TSX Tech Stocks That Could Make You Rich by Retirement

Long-term investors can indeed find value in some TSX tech stocks today.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
risk/reward

Image source: Getty Images

If you have more than a decade to retire, you still have a long investment horizon. A longer investment outlook allows for a relatively higher risk appetite. With balanced risk management, risk ultimately bodes well for generating superior investment returns.

Now that the tech sector is already down to its knees this year, this could be an opportune time to enter. Note that the TSX tech stocks might continue to trade weak for a while. But when we have a horizon of multiple business cycles, the volatility risk eases off.

Thanks to adamant inflation and accelerated interest rate hikes, tech names are down 35% this year. While the valuation moderation was long overdue, some names did witness a more disproportionate beating. So, here are some of those TSX tech stocks that could be attractive bets for the long term.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock lost 10% of its market value this year, yet still outperformed peers. Over the long term, it has notably beaten peers with its above-average profitability and strong execution.

Constellation acquires and operates a fleet of smaller software companies that cater to different industries. Its diversified revenue profile and competitive market position play well for shareholder returns. Though CSU stock has slowed down this year, its outperformance to peers has been quite noteworthy. As a result, its premium valuation seems justified. In the last 10 years, CSU stock has returned 34% compounded annually.

Nuvei

Canadian fintech player Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) has lost 60% of its value since March 2022. Such a massive correction was quite expected, given its premium valuation last year. The stock indeed went too far too soon till Q4 2021. However, the stock could have hit bottom and levels around $35–$40 seem attractive.

Nuvei is a fast-growing payment processing platform that has a diversified revenue base. It operates in more than 200 markets and supports 586 payment methods. Apart from e-commerce, it derives revenues from regulated sports betting platforms as well.

For the long term, Nuvei management has guided for annual revenue growth of over 30% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of above 50%. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization. That’s amazing growth by any means. If it realizes the guidance, Nuvei will likely create handsome shareholder value in the long term.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) will likely start a new growth chapter soon. Its fulfillment network could be a key growth driver in the long term. Although e-commerce has normalized since the pandemic, it’s not going to be obsolete anytime soon. So, Shopify will likely see decent growth materializing in the long term as e-commerce grows.

Plus, it has been expanding in the offline space as well. So, notably, Shopify might continue to see some pressure on its cash flows as it heavily invests in growth projects. But it will likely regain grace in the long term with its expanding market position, strong execution, and visionary leadership.

SHOP stock has lost 70% this year, making it one of the biggest wealth destroyers of 2022. However, when you are betting for a decade or more, it looks attractive at these levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.  Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Canadians: 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for international stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three great foreign companies to invest in…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could help you hit big in the market? Here are three stocks that could…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

3 Spring-Loaded Stocks You’ll Want to Own When They Snap Back

| Aditya Raghunath

Growth stocks trading on the TSX such as Shopify are well poised to deliver game-changing returns to investors in the…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Tech Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now Before They Rally

| Nicholas Dobroruka

It’s been an opportunistic year for long-term investors to put their money to work. Here are three top TSX stocks…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Tech Stocks

Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 2 Stocks and Relax for a Decade

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian high-growth stocks could help you retire a millionaire in a decade or earlier.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks for Beginner Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks had a bad year, but these three tech stocks certainly didn't deserve it and have the history behind…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Tech Stocks

Proceed With Caution When Considering These 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks

| Andrew Button

Ultra-popular stocks like Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) come with certain risks.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Tech Stocks

Can Tech Stocks Turn a Corner in 2023?

| Joey Frenette

I think Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Docebo (TSX:DCBO) are getting too cheap versus their long-term growth prospects.

Read more »