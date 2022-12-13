Home » Investing » The Market Hates Corus Stock: Is Now Actually the Perfect Time to Buy?

The Market Hates Corus Stock: Is Now Actually the Perfect Time to Buy?

With Corus stock down 55% year to date and now offering a dividend yield upwards of 11%, is it worth a buy or is there too much risk?

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
question marks written reminders tickets

Image source: Getty Images

All throughout 2022, many Canadian stocks have sold off significantly. However, even with these major selloffs, many stocks still trade at reasonable valuations, even if they are cheap.

One stock, though, that the market has clearly been avoiding is Corus Entertainment (TSX:CJR.B).

Despite consistently being cash flow positive, and the fact that it’s made significant strides in recent years to improve its financials and pay down debt, the market continues to avoid Corus Entertainment like the plague.

It’s been ultra-cheap since the beginning of the pandemic and took another massive nosedive again in September when the company warned it was seeing an impact on advertising revenue due to the economic environment.

It’s not uncommon to see advertising revenue slow down as the economy slows down, and although a recession hasn’t hit yet, advertising sales are already being impacted across many mediums.

Even this morning, Corus saw another reduction to its target price from analysts covering it due to higher programming costs that analysts expect will weigh on its margins in this environment.

However, even with the temporary headwinds that Corus faces, the price it trades at today makes it unbelievably cheap. Furthermore, after its significant selloff, the stock now trades with an unbelievable dividend yield of 11.3%.

Let’s look at how badly Corus has been impacted so far, why the market is avoiding the stock, how safe its dividend yield is, and, finally, just how much value it offers investors today.

What’s going on with Corus Entertainment’s business?

As I mentioned above, Corus has been cheap ever since the pandemic hit. At the beginning of the pandemic, when many companies were closed and lockdowns were being enforced, it saw a major hit on its advertising revenue.

Investors were worried not just about Corus’s current operations but the significant debt on its balance sheet. Of course, the economy soon recovered from the initial stages of the pandemic, and so did Corus’s advertising revenue.

The stock was highly profitable throughout the rest of the year as well as 2021 and used a tonne of its free cash flow it was generating to pay down debt.

That’s important, because although Corus is seeing another slowdown in advertising revenue today, it has a smaller debt load for investors to be concerned about.

Furthermore, even after warning investors last quarter that its revenue would be impacted, its total revenue only fell by 6%, year over year; however, that led to a nearly 50% decline in gross profit, which is why many investors have been concerned about the stock.

Does Corus stock offer value today?

Trading at just over $2 a share and offering a dividend yield upwards of 11.3%, Corus certainly offers value. However, it offers value because it comes with risk.

Analysts don’t expect the impacts on its business to persist more than a few quarters, but there’s certainly the chance that it could — especially if we get a recession in 2023 that’s worse than what economists and analysts expect.

With that being said, though, what Corus has going for it, is that it’s constantly earning free cash flow. In fact, in the last quarter, when Corus reported a net loss and saw its gross profit fall by nearly 50%, the stock still managed to earn over $46 million in free cash flow, which is essentially enough to fund its dividend for an entire year.

While it trades at just over $2 a share and at a forward enterprise value (EV) to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of just 4.9 times, it certainly offers investors value.

However, there’s no question that it has a tonne of risk as well. Therefore, buying Corus stock might only be ideal for long-term investors with a high tolerance for risk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Corus Entertainment. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Oil Stocks on the Dip?

| Andrew Walker

Oil stocks are off their 2022 highs. Is this a good time to buy?

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Energy Stocks

2 Up-and-Coming TSX Venture Stocks to Keep an Eye On

| Daniel Da Costa

The TSX Venture Exchange is one of the best places for investors to find high-potential small-cap stocks to add to…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

| Jitendra Parashar

These two fundamentally strong Canadian dividend stocks can help you multiply your wealth for your dream retirement.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Investing

Better Buy: TD Stock or Telus?

| Andrew Walker

Bank stocks and telecom stocks appear oversold. Should TD stock or Telus stock be on your buy list?

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Is Tech Finally Making a Comeback? 2 Stocks to Watch

| Adam Othman

Even though the returns are not as powerful as when you buy at the peak of the slump, buying stocks…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock I’d Buy Before 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key reasons why I find this Canadian dividend stock a very attractive buy before the New Year.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three cheap but fundamentally strong Canadian stocks you can buy today to hold for the long term.

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Tech Stocks

These 2 Canadian Small Cap Stocks Are Rising Stars

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth potential, here are two small-cap stocks aiming to deliver multi-fold returns over the next 10 years.

Read more »