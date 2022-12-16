Home » Investing » These Overlooked TSX Stocks Could Turbocharge Your Portfolio

These Overlooked TSX Stocks Could Turbocharge Your Portfolio

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) is one overlooked TSX stock that could supercharge your portfolio.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

Overlooked stocks are often among the best stocks. In investing, you have to do what most others aren’t doing. When everybody is already invested in something, that means there’s not a whole lot of untapped demand. But with overlooked stocks that have good business fundamentals, there’s a decent chance that investors will be more interested in the future than they are today.

In this article, I will explore three overlooked TSX stocks that could turbocharge your portfolio.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a Canadian technology stock that is out of favour this year. Since the start of the year, its stock has fallen 7.81%, yet its earnings and revenue have actually increased. In its most recent quarter, CSU’s sales grew by 33% and its profit grew by 28%.

Now, of course, interest rates are rising this year, and rising interest rates make future growth less valuable. Nevertheless, companies whose growth is exceeding expectations should still rise, even with interest rates rising. If a company is perfectly priced for 10% growth, and it grows 20%, it should rise whether interest rates are 5% or 10%. High interest rates diminish the value of cash flows, especially fast-growing ones, but they do not change the fact that growth ahead of what was forecast essentially requires a higher stock price. Assuming the stock was priced accurately in the first place, then this holds true.

This year, CSU is beating earnings expectations, and it could continue to do so. The company sells enterprise software to essential government agencies and retail businesses, so it should do better than fad-based tech companies selling toys to consumers.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a Canadian retail and gas station company that not many people know about but is doing fairly well. It has risen more than 1,000% over the last decade. Past results don’t predict future results, but there are fundamental reasons to think that ATD could continue thriving in the future. One of those is its acquisition strategy.

ATD spends a lot of money on growing its business, but it doesn’t take on a lot of debt to do it. Instead, it re-invests large amounts of retained earnings. This is one of the reasons why ATD’s dividend yield is tiny, but it explains why the company managed to grow the Circle K franchise in Canada so quickly and soundly. When you re-invest in your business without leveraging yourself to the hilt, you can do great things.

First National

Turning now to a riskier stock, we have First National Financial (TSX:FN). This is a mortgage lending company with a 6.75% dividend yield.

FN has taken a dip this year, falling 16.6% from the start of the year and 32% from the all-time high set in May. As a mortgage lender, FN is vulnerable to weakness in the housing market. If people stop buying houses, then FN won’t be able to issue many new mortgages, and revenue will eventually start to decline. The decline in mortgage origination is already occurring, but revenue is rising, thanks to higher interest rates on existing mortgages.

In its most recent quarter, FN delivered $392 million in revenue, up 11%, and $129 million in mortgage value, up 5.7%. Net income declined slightly, and mortgage origination declined a lot (23%), but this company has enough revenue coming in from its existing portfolio that it should be able to ride out the current weakness in housing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Tech Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Long-term investors shouldn’t be on the sidelines in this market. Here are three top companies that are strong buys this…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: Why Stocks Could Sink Further on Friday, December 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Consistent declines in commodity prices due to growing economic concerns could take TSX stocks lower at the open today.

Read more »

movies, theatre, popcorn
Top TSX Stocks

Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom – These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cineplex stock is one of two top stocks that are on sale now and setting up for long-term gains regardless…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: Invest $400 in These 2 Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million 

| Puja Tayal

What is your game plan to grow a $1 million stock portfolio? Here’s the tortoise technique of winning the race…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock or CNQ a Better Buy for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and CNRL are leaders in their industries. Is one stock good to buy for passive income today?

Read more »

Champagne poured into a row of flutes
Energy Stocks

3 Top TSX Value Stocks to Buy Ahead of 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

These TSX value stocks could play well next year.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in December 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian stocks you can buy with as little as $5,000 now to expect outstanding…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Beat the Market With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

| Puja Tayal

Fears of recession haunt the market. This unstoppable stock can help you beat the market with 6.5% dividend yield and…

Read more »