Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » 2 Cheap Banking Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

2 Cheap Banking Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

Here are two cheap Canadian bank stocks you can buy now and hold forever.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM

Image source: Getty Images

Rapidly rising interest rates are increasing interest income for most banks. Despite that, the shares of many large Canadian banks have dived sharply in 2022 due mainly to a seemingly temporary decline in market participation due to economic uncertainties, affecting the performance of the banks’ capital market and wealth management businesses.

We can expect this performance to recover fast in the coming quarters once the market stabilizes. Given that, a recent dip in many dividend-paying bank stocks could be an opportunity to buy them at a big bargain — especially if you’re looking to earn reliable passive income from their safe dividends for years.

In this article, I’ll highlight two cheap bank stocks you can buy on the Toronto Stock Exchange now to hold forever.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock

In 2022, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) has been the worst-performing bank stock among Canada’s Big Five banks. The Toronto-headquartered bank currently has a market cap of $78.4 billion, as its stock trades at $65.82 per share with about 26.5% value erosion. At the current market price, Scotiabank offers an attractive 6.3% annual dividend yield, and it distributes its dividend payouts on a quarterly basis.

In the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2022 (ended in October), Scotiabank reported a 1.9% year-over-year drop in its adjusted earnings to $2.06 per share as challenging market conditions drove the declines in its asset under management globally and also affected its capital markets segment performance.

On the positive side, the bank still managed to maintain a strong adjusted net profit margin of 32.4% for the quarter with the help of the continued strength of its Canadian and international banking operations. In the long run, you can expect Scotiabank’s financial growth trends to improve, as the bank continues to invest in technology modernization and digital transformation to speed up growth.

Laurentian Bank stock

While Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) isn’t among the Big Five banks in Canada, its stock still could be worth considering based on its strong fundamentals — especially after a recent selloff in its stock. This Montréal-headquartered bank has a market cap of $1.4 billion, as its stock trades at $32.72 per share with about 18.5% value erosion in 2022.

The ongoing growth trend in Laurentian Bank’s financials looks impressive. The bank managed to surpass the first-year financial targets of its three-year strategic plan in the fiscal year 2022. In the October quarter, its total revenue rose by 2.7% from a year ago to $257.1 million. Higher revenues, a decline in its provision for credit losses, and stronger interest income helped Laurentian Bank post a solid 23.6% growth in its adjusted quarterly earnings.

The bank expects tough economic conditions to continue affecting its commercial loan growth in its fiscal year 2023. But these temporary challenges might not majorly hurt its long-term growth outlook, as its focus remains on prudent capital management and maintaining a balance between growth and profitability. That’s why you can consider adding this cheap Canadian dividend stock to your portfolio now to hold for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Big Canadian Bank Stocks Going Into 2023?

| Kay Ng

The big Canadian bank stocks are solid core holdings for long-term total returns. Investors should buy opportunistically going into 2023.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

This High-Yield Dividend Stock is a No-Brainer

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a high-yield dividend stock to add to your portfolio? This is a must-have investment for any well-diversified portfolio.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Bank Stocks

Is Now Actually the Perfect Time to Buy goeasy Stock?

| Sneha Nahata

goeasy has compounded investors’ wealth. An improvement in the economy will bolster its growth and support its stock price.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Bank Stocks

These 2 Canadian Banks Just Raised Their Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two big banks capped fiscal 2022 with dividend increases, despite rate-hike cycles and a possible recession in 2023.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Bank Stocks

Is BNS Stock a Buy in December 2022?

| Kay Ng

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock yields about 6.3%! It's generally a buy for income investors who have the risk…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Screening Canadian Bank Stocks? Here’s Your Best Bet for 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canadian bank stocks might underperform in the near term. But they look well placed for the long term.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy BMO Stock or TD Stock for U.S. Exposure?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Montreal and TD are making big acquisitions in the United States.

Read more »

Piggy bank wrapped in Christmas string lights
Bank Stocks

The Big Banks Predict Just a “Mild” Recession: Is it Safe to Buy Bank Stocks?

| Andrew Button

Banks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) predict a "mild" recession. Is it time to buy their shares?

Read more »