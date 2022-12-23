Home » Investing » The Single Best Pot Stock to Buy in December 2022

The Single Best Pot Stock to Buy in December 2022

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) is still my favourite pot stock to snatch up in the final days of December 2022.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cannabis grows at a commercial farm.

Source: Getty Images

Cannabis stocks have passed through a very difficult year. Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) is a Toronto-based cannabis producer that is engaged in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes in Canada, the United States, and Germany. Today, I want to discuss why this is my top pot stock to snatch up in December 2022.

Here’s how this pot stock has performed in 2022

Shares of this top pot stock have plunged 72% in 2022 as of early afternoon trading on December 23. The stock has fallen 32% over the past month. Investors can look at its recent performance in the interactive chart below.

Should you have faith in the cannabis space going forward?

Investors flocked to cannabis stocks following the announcement that Canada would pursue recreational legalization back in 2015. At the time, there was supreme confidence in an industry where it looked like the sky was the limit. However, the realities of domestic legalization have somewhat soured investor sentiment.

That said, the cannabis industry is still projected to deliver strong growth in the years ahead. This should keep Canadian investors interested in top pot stocks. Grand View Research recently estimated that the global legal marijuana market was worth US$13.2 billion in 2021. The report projects that this market will deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% from 2022 through to 2030. Indeed, this growth projection could be modest if the United States is able to settle on broad federal legalization of recreational cannabis sometime this decade.

How has Canopy Growth measured up against other pot stocks with its earnings?

This company released its earnings for the second-quarter (Q2) of fiscal 2023 on November 9. Canopy Growth posted net revenue growth of 7% quarter over quarter. Canopy Growth also announced the divestiture of Canadian retail operations. That will ensure that the cost reduction program remains on track to deliver $70-$100 million in Selling, General, & Administrative (SG&A) savings.

Chief Executive Officer David Klein called the second quarter a “key inflection point” for Canopy Growth. The company continued to accelerate its entry into the U.S. cannabis market through the creation of Canopy USA. It has been waiting on U.S. legalization as its prior acquisition of Acreage Holdings primed it to jump head-first into the market south of the border.

EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. This aims to give a more complete picture of a company’s profitability. In Q2 FY2023, Canopy Growth posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $78 million. However, that was an $85 million improvement from the prior year.

Canopy Growth: Is this pot stock worth buying today?

This top pot stock is poised to deliver strong revenue growth in the near term. The company has charged ahead in its path to profitability, making promising strides in recent quarters. Investors should expect turbulence in the cannabis space in the near term. However, it is worth snatching up this pot stock on the dip, as it has steadily bolstered earnings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Cannabis Stocks

edit Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Cannabis Stocks

The Investment Window Is Closing on 3 Big-Name Cannabis Stocks

| Adam Othman

Even though short-term trends may prove risky investments, suitable holdings during the right window can do more for your portfolio…

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

Is Tilray Stock a Buy In December 2022?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of cannabis-producer Tilray have underperformed the broader markets in the last three years. Is TLRY stock a buy right…

Read more »

Marijuana plant and cannabis oil bottles isolated
Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis Stocks – Should Investors Buy Before 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks continue to climb on positive news from the United States, but should you invest before 2022 comes to…

Read more »

Cannabis grows at a commercial farm.
Cannabis Stocks

Is Canopy Growth Stock a Buy in December 2022?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth stock climbed 80% before falling back once more. So should you jump on an opportunity, or be fearful…

Read more »

Cannabis grows at a commercial farm.
Cannabis Stocks

3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider investing in cannabis stocks such as Tilray and Green Thumb Industries right now.

Read more »

A person holds a small glass jar of marijuana.
Cannabis Stocks

U.S. Legalization Won’t Save Cannabis Stocks

| Andrew Button

Some people think that U.S. legalization will save cannabis stocks like Canopy Growth Corp (TSX:WEED), but it doesn't look likely.

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

5 Things to Know About Cannabis Stocks Before 2023

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Cannabis stocks like Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) are struggling, but there are positives to draw on as well.

Read more »

A person holds a small glass jar of marijuana.
Cannabis Stocks

$1,000 Invested in Aurora Cannabis at the Start of 2022 Would Be Worth This Much Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Aurora Cannabis stock is down almost 80% in 2022. Can ACB stock stage a comeback and outpace the TSX index…

Read more »