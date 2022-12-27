Home » Investing » The Smartest TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

The Smartest TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

Start a growing dividend income stream with the smartest TSX stocks that have clear visibility over their future payouts.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks are a must-have in a portfolio. Besides offering steady income, these stocks add stability (thanks to their solid earnings base) to your portfolio and generate market-beating returns in the long term. So, for investors planning to allocate a portion of their portfolio to dividend stocks, here are the smartest stocks to consider. Notably, I’ve zeroed in on stocks with clear visibility over their future dividend payments.

Let’s take a closer look. 

Fortis 

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is an obvious stock for investors seeking reliable income for decades. The company operates a low-risk business, which makes it a relatively safer investment. What’s more? Fortis has consistently rewarded its shareholders by increasing its dividend for 49 years. Furthermore, the utility giant is confident about enhancing its investors’ returns with higher dividend payouts. 

Fortis sees its dividend growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 4-6% through 2027. This will be supported through its 10 regulated utility businesses and a growing rate base. The company’s $22.3 billion, five-year capital plan will expand its earnings base and drive future dividend payments. Based on the closing price of December 23, Fortis stock offers a dividend yield of 4.1%. 

AltaGas

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) is a solid investment for investors seeking a growing dividend income stream. The company’s balanced portfolio of high-growth midstream operations and low-risk utility business help it to boost shareholders’ returns. It recently announced a 6% increase in its 2023 dividend. Further, it expects its dividend to grow at a CAGR of 5-7% through 2027.

AltaGas expects its utility business to deliver strong organic growth led by solid rate base growth. The company expects its rate base to grow at a CAGR of 8-10% through 2027, which will support dividend payments. Besides rate base growth, operating efficiency and cost management bode well for growth. During the same period, its midstream operations are expected to benefit from facility optimization, focus on growing its direct access to global markets, and long-term tolling arrangements. 

Overall, AltaGas is poised to deliver solid shareholder returns in the coming years. Moreover, it offers a dividend yield of 4.5% based on its closing price of $23.54 on December 23. 

TC Energy 

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is another solid stock to start a growing dividend income stream. The company’s high-quality energy infrastructure business witnesses a high utilization rate. Moreover, its regulated and contracted assets generate steady earnings to support its payouts. TC Energy’s dividend has had a CAGR of 7% in the past 22 years. Further, it expects to grow the future dividend by 3-5% annually.

Its multi-billion secured capital projects are expected to expand its regulated and contracted assets base and, in turn, drive dividend payments. Moreover, its well-covered payouts indicate that investors can rely on its dividend yield. Based on its closing price of $55.34 on December 23, TC Energy stock offers a dividend yield of 6.5%. 

Bottom line 

These TSX stocks have solid dividend payout history and clear visibility over future payouts, making them solid investments to generate consistent income. However, investors should note that dividend stocks also carry risks. Moreover, future dividends are not guaranteed. Thus, investors should always focus on diversifying risk and not concentrate their portfolio on a limited number of stocks. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Dividend Stocks

These 2 TSX Stocks Are Leaving the Rest of the Market in the Dust

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian stocks have delivered market-beating returns this year, despite a tough year for the broader market.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Stocks for Beginners

4 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

| Kay Ng

Canadians can live for a long time after retirement. Aim to optimize your investment portfolio for your financial needs and…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $100

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best under-$100 dividend stocks you can buy in Canada right now.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

To Get $500 a Year, Buy 170 Shares in This Growing Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock continues to rise higher and higher, but you may have forgotten that it's also a solid dividend…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Stocks That Pay Dividends — What More Do You Need?

| Andrew Button

This year, I'm earning passive income from stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Have $5,000 to Invest? Here’s Where I’d Put it Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks don't just have value, but are a defensive option during a potential recession, which is why I would…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

What’s Next for Algonquin Power Stock as it Falls to New Lows?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Forget Algonquin Power. Canadian investors have a plenty of other safe options of dividend stocks.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks I’ll Buy Over and Over

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only are these dividend stocks a great buy for passive income, but they're each a steal in terms of…

Read more »