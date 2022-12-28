Home » Investing » The Top Consumer Stocks to Buy With $100

The Top Consumer Stocks to Buy With $100

Do you want to beat the broader market? Consider buying these three consumer discretionary stocks trading under $100.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of consumer companies have proven resilient to the macro headwinds in 2022. For instance, Metro stock has outperformed the broader markets and has risen about 16% year to date. In comparison, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is down about 8%. 

The outperformance of consumer stocks comes from their defensive business and ability to attract consumers, even in a challenging macro backdrop. 

While 2022 is coming to an end, the economic uncertainty suggests that stocks could continue to remain under pressure, making it hard to generate capital gains. However, the low-volatility consumer stocks are poised to generate healthy returns due to the steady demand. Moreover, these companies will likely boost shareholders’ value through higher dividend payments. Also, the addition of these stocks to your portfolio will reduce the downside risk. 

With this backdrop, let’s look at three stocks (besides Metro) that you can buy for less than $100 and beat the benchmark index. 

Dollarama 

With high inflation taking a toll on consumer spending, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock is a lucrative investment for safety and growth. Its value pricing and broad offerings drive customers and support its growth. It’s worth highlighting that Dollarama stock has grown about 27% in 2022, beating the broader markets by a significant margin.

Besides its broad assortment of consumable products, its extensive store base and presence across all 10 provinces support its growth and provide a competitive advantage. 

Investors should note that Dollarama’s top line has grown at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 11% since 2011. Furthermore, its earnings increased at an average annualized growth rate of 17%. 

Management is confident that high inflation and demand for consumable products will drive its top line, thanks to its value proposition. Further, its continued expansion of stores is a positive. Investors are also likely to benefit from its solid dividend payments. 

Alimentation Couche-Tard 

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is another top consumer stock that investors can buy with $100. Thanks to its recession-resilient business and strong growth, Couche-Tard is valuable stock for investors looking for stability, growth, and income. Like Dollarama, Couche-Tard stock has outperformed the benchmark index in 2022. 

Moreover, it is poised to deliver stellar growth on the back of its large store base in Canada and a growing foothold in the United States. Also, its focus on strategic acquisitions will likely accelerate its growth rate and support its stock price. 

Its sales and EPS (earnings per share) have had a CAGR of 11% and 20% in the past decade. Moreover, Couche-Tard increased its dividend at a CAGR of 24.7%. The momentum will likely sustain in the coming years due to its value pricing, strength in the U.S. business, and focus on reducing costs. Also, it has low-cost debt and a solid balance sheet to support its long-term growth.

Aritzia 

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is the final stock on this list. Though its shares are down in 2022, it continues to perform well due to the solid demand for its products. This fashion house has grown its revenues by 19% since 2018. During the same period, its earnings increased at a CAGR of 24%. 

Looking ahead, the solid demand, boutique and product expansion, and strengthening of its omnichannel business will support its growth and stock price. Moreover, management is confident of growing its top line at a CAGR of 15-17% through 2027. Further, its EPS growth is forecasted to beat its top-line growth. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks I’d Double Up on Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

As capital gains are hard to achieve amid economic uncertainty, earn high yields from these dividend stocks.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

It’s Not Too Late to Buy These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

After the major sell-off in 2022, many dividend stocks now trade ultra-cheap and offer attractive dividend yields worth locking in…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Yields Investors Should Lock up Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of these stocks trade well within value territory. There's only so long before others catch on to these ultra-high…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Investing in 2 Regional Banks Just Got a Lot More Lucrative

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two regional banks became more enticing investments for 2023, like the Big Banks, for their juicy and higher dividends.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Should Investors Get Back Into Utility Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks may be down, but I wouldn't count them out yet -- especially if you're thinking long term.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of discounted stocks on the market right now. Here’s a look at the next TSX stock that…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in dividend stocks? These three picks could pay you forever!

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Buy-and-Hold Dividend Stocks With Massive Long-Term Potential

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and Telus (TSX:T) are dividend stocks with long-term potential for TFSA investors seeking a great deal in…

Read more »