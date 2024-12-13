Member Login
Home » Investing » Passive-Income Seekers: 2 BMO ETFs to Buy Aggressively for 2025

Passive-Income Seekers: 2 BMO ETFs to Buy Aggressively for 2025

ETF investors should consider BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB) and another income-oriented option.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

Passive-income investors seeking an easy and efficient way to expose themselves to some of the highest-yielding corners of the TSX Index should look no further than the slate of exchange-traded fund (ETF) products offered by Canadian bank Bank of Montreal. Indeed, BMO’s ETF lineup has grown to become quite impressive over the years, offering a slew of investing themes for passive investors at competitive prices (management expense ratios are quite reasonable, in my opinion).

So, whether you’re looking for cheaper alternatives to mutual funds, seeking an intriguing way to boost your passive income with option strategies, or wanting a high-quality, liquid index ETF at a competitive price, there’s something in BMO’s roster for every passive income investor, new or old.

While the Canadian ETF scene has become quite crowded with the likes of other banks getting into the scene, investors should do their research to ensure they’re getting the option that’s right for them. Either way, it’s a great time to be a passive Canadian investor as more ETF products continue landing on the Canadian market while management expense ratios (MERs) trend lower.

In this piece, we’ll check in on two excellent BMO ETFs for investors looking for income and less volatility going into a year that may finally see stock market turbulence make a dreaded return.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

It can pay dividends to prepare for a return to volatility at times like these, when stocks only seem to move higher every week, with less in the way of choppiness. BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB) is one of my preferred defensive ways to invest in the Canadian stock market passively.

With a focus on less-choppy names, many of which also sport generous dividend yields, the ZLB may be the perfect option for investors who want to stay invested but want to put a pair of shocks on their portfolio before the next market-wide correction arrives.

Year to date, the ZLB is up close to 17%, coming up short of the TSX Index’s almost 23% year-to-date gain. Though the low-volatility ETF can still gain in a good year for markets, I believe that the best time to shine is when Mr. Market becomes nervous again. For investors seeking a good mix of stability, value, and lower betas, the ZLB is worth checking out again. It’s one of BMO’s most intriguing passive investing options.

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

Canadian passive-income investors have an opportunity to snag some pretty hefty yields going into the new year. For those who want to take their yield to the next level without running the risk of walking into a stock that’s going to cut its dividend, BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) is an interesting option.

Unlike traditional high-yield dividend ETFs like the many I covered in my prior pieces, the ZWC incorporates call option writing, which cuts down on volatility while padding the yield slightly. For retired Canadians living on a fixed income, this ETF checks many boxes. At writing, the yield sits at 6.49%, which is pretty generous.

That said, do note that the higher yield will come at the cost of potential upside potential. If income is your priority, as it is for many retired folks, more yield and a smoother ride may trump capital gains potential. If you need specialty income solutions, the ZWC is definitely worth considering again, especially if you’re thinking about de-risking your portfolio for 2025.

The MER may be on the higher side (0.72%) for an ETF product. That said, when you consider there are few covered call ETFs like it on the TSX and the active management that goes into implementing a covered call strategy, the higher price may be worth paying for those keen on giving themselves a raise.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Bank Of Montreal. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Do you have $3,000 and are wondering how to generate some extra income? These three dividend stocks present attractive value…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for some stocks that could be set for a big rebound in 2025? Here are two contrarians can buy…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $441 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Generate a tax-free quarterly income of $110.33, totaling $441.32 annually with this top Canadian dividend stock.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

| Adam Othman

The largest telecom company in Canada is brutally discounted, and the dividend yield is naturally up, but it's too risky…

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Dividend Stocks

Get Ready to Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for New Year Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This is the year you get ahead, and maxing out your TFSA contribution is the best way to start.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,653 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $10K in Annual Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a forward yield of 6%. Is it still a good…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Dividend Stocks

CPP at 70: Is it Enough if Invested in an RRSP?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even if you wait to take out CPP at 70, it's simply not going to cut it during retirement. Which…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

1 Marvellous Canadian Dividend Stock Down 11% to Buy and Hold Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Buying up this dividend stock while it's down isn't just a smart move, it could make you even more passive…

Read more »