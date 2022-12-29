Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 29

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 29

Falling oil prices could take TSX energy stocks downward at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The equities market in Canada seemed on track to end 2022 on a bearish note, as investors remained worried about more interest rate hikes next year. The TSX Composite Index dived by 223 points, or 1.1%, Wednesday to settle at 19,284.

As much weaker-than-expected U.S. pending home sales data reignited concerns about housing market weakness and overall slowing economic growth, shares of real estate companies in Canada also tumbled. Besides that, other key market sectors like healthcare, energy, and technology witnessed big losses. On a year-to-date basis, the main TSX benchmark is now down 9.1%.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Tilray Brands, Equinox Gold, Lithium Americas, BELLUS Health, Canopy Growth, and BlackBerry were among the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, as they fell by at least 6.3% each.

On the flip side, shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) rose nearly 3% in the last session to $28.67 per share after announcing an update related to its Cobre mine in Panamá. In a press release, the Vancouver-headquartered metal miner said that it’s in talks with the Government of Panamá regarding the Cobre mine’s long-term future. However, these talks haven’t affected the mine’s production so far as its operations continue as normal. Despite staging a 25% recovery in the last three months, First Quantum stock still trades with 5.3% year-to-date losses.

Ero Copper, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, and Wesdome Gold Mines were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange yesterday, as they climbed by at least 2.6% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Bank of Nova Scotia, TC Energy, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were the most active stocks on the exchange on December 28.

TSX today

Early Thursday morning, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices fell by nearly 2% on fears that a continued surge in coronavirus infections in China could hurt the demand for energy products. In contrast, precious metals prices were showcasing minor strength in early trading. Given these largely negative signals from the commodities market, I expect the TSX Composite to open slightly lower from its previous closing today with expected losses in energy stocks.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the latest weekly jobless claims and crude oil stockpiles data from the U.S. market on December 29.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

energy industry
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Energy Stocks Still Offering Immense Value

| Vineet Kulkarni

Will TSX energy stocks rally next year?

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Suncor Is up 30% in 2022: Is the Energy Stock Still a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Suncor stock has delivered solid gains to shareholders in 2022. Will it continue to beat the TSX in 2023 and…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

The 1 Canadian Energy Stock I’d Buy, Even if Oil Prices Stay Low

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) has fallen a lot since July. Is it still a buy?

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

TC Energy Stock Is Down 18%: Here’s Why it’s a Buy on the Dip

| Puja Tayal

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock fell 18% in a month after the Keystone oil spill. Is this Dividend Aristocrat a buy…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Suncor Is up 25% in 2022: Is the Energy Stock Still a Buy?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) stock remains one of my favourite energy pick-ups as we approach the final days of 2022.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Energy Investors: Should You Buy Oil and Gas Stocks in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canadian oil and gas stocks have outperformed again. But can they continue the momentum in 2023?

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) and Brookfield Renewables (TSX:BEP.UN) are two of the top energy stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

Electricity pylons against a sunset
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Canadian Utility Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian utility stocks make for stellar long-term buy-and-hold investments on the TSX right now.

Read more »