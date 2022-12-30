Home » Investing » 3 Low-Risk Ways to Score a Richer Monthly TFSA Payout

3 Low-Risk Ways to Score a Richer Monthly TFSA Payout

High interest savings accounts and GICs are back in style. Granite REIT’s growing distributions may add inflation protection on top of GIC safety.

Latest posts by Brian Paradza, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern

Image source: Getty Images

Investors with specific near-term financial obligations to settle in 2023 no longer have to keep idle cash in bank accounts. Low-risk ways to generate reasonable monthly income in a Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) are back in style. Rising interest rates in 2022 significantly changed the menu of options available to Canadian investors. High interest savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) are back among the three low-risk ways to score a richer monthly TFSA payout going into 2023.

Although our hearts usually yearn for super-high yields and life-changing capital gains, low-risk investments may offer steady, almost certain, regular monthly income payouts. What’s more, they have a low probability of interest, dividend, and distribution payout cuts and suspensions. Quoted rates above 5% on GICs are popping up on some banking platforms. The invested capital can be insured or guaranteed so investors can sleep well at night with assurances that portfolio values won’t go below certain levels in 2023.

Let’s have a look at some of the low-risk ways to generate high monthly TFSA income in 2023.

High interest savings accounts (HISA)

Canadian high interest savings accounts (HISAs) came back with a bang in 2022 as the Bank of Canada raised benchmark rates to reign in stubborn inflation. Interest rates on HISAs are as high as 3.85% per annum at Home Trust Bank, a subsidiary of Home Capital Group. Offered interest rates are several times higher and more decent today, especially when compared to a 0.05% interest rate quote back in July 2020.

Monthly paycheques from low-risk fixed-income and insured investments could boost your TFSA’s earning power in 2023.

Further, your investment in a HISA is usually insured at the government level by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) for up to $100,000 per account or category. Some banks may offer provincial-level capital and interest insurance coverage. The accounts also offer unparalleled financial flexibility. You can withdraw or redeem the invested capital at any time during emergencies, without incurring penalties. Interest is usually paid every month into your TFSA account.

TFSA GICs

Guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) usually offer higher interest rates than HISAs. At the time of writing, interest rates on a one-year GIC could be as high as 5.25% at Oaken Financial, with a minimum deposit of $1,000. However, interest rates and payment terms may vary significantly depending on the term of the GIC, and whether it’s in a registered account or non-registered one.

Terms vary from a few months to one year, two years, and up to five years, although longer maturities can be available. Interest payments on GICs may be monthly, semi-annual, annual, or occur at maturity. Annual-pay GICs are the most popular.

The most striking general feature of GICs is their penalties on premature withdrawals. Investors should stay the course until the investment matures – or else they incur early-redemption penalties, and lose accrued interest. That said, if you have been struggling to stick to a retirement plan, a GIC with strict lock-up periods may help you modify your financial behaviour.

Like HISAs, returns on GIC investments are guaranteed, and capital is insured by the CDIC – usually up to $100,000 per account. GICs help provide certain fixed income in a TFSA, and protect portfolio capital during times of financial market turmoil.

Buy this safe-yielding TSX REIT

Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) are designed to pay out regular monthly distributions from rental income to investors. Although they have equity-type capital risk and price volatility, REITs will provide better inflation protection for your portfolio over the long term as real estate assets appreciate, portfolio sizes grow, and rental income increases with inflation. HISAs and GICs won’t offer such growth and inflation protection qualities.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) is an industrial REIT that holds a $9 billion portfolio of 141 logistics, warehouse, and industrial properties in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It pays a monthly distribution that currently yields 4.6% annually. The trust has increased its payouts for 11 consecutive years so far.

Given a high portfolio occupancy rate of 99.1% and an average lease term of 5.7 years, Granite REIT’s portfolio may continue to support regular monthly distributions for many years to come. Moreover, the trust only paid 77% of its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) during the first nine months of 2022. Distributions are well covered. There’s room for further distribution growth beyond 2023 so investors can score a richer monthly TFSA payout.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no positions in any stocks or REITs mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Dividend Stocks

On Sale – 3 Discounted Stocks That Scream ‘Buy Now’

| Demetris Afxentiou

Market volatility has left many stellar stocks trading at bargain prices. Here are three discounted stocks that hold massive potential.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Buy These 2 TSX Stocks to Start Earning High-Yielding Dividend Income Today

| Adam Othman

One way to counteract the high cost of living is to diversify a part of your savings towards high-yielding growth…

Read more »

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Dividend Stocks

2 Materials Stocks That Could Pay Off Big Time

| Adam Othman

Uranium and graphene may have excellent long-term potential that is difficult to foresee but can be game-changing in a few…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Income Seekers: 2 High-Quality Dividend Stocks to Build Wealth Today

| Adam Othman

High-quality dividend stocks can help you grow your wealth in at least two ways: by growing your stake via reinvesting…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Even if you are looking to invest in mature, blue-chip businesses only, you can find several good choices under $100…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

| Adam Othman

When you are thinking about dividend stocks you can keep virtually forever, it might be a good idea to think…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 1 Unstoppable Canadian Dividend Stock to Own Forever

| Kay Ng

This dividend stock is unstoppable for passive income that could grow at an above-average pace. Find out more about its…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $50,000 and Get $26,000 + $200/Month in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you want income and capital upside in your TFSA, here is one way to possibly invest $50,000 to get…

Read more »