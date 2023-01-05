My Top 3 TSX Portfolio Holdings Going Into 2023

Are you looking for stocks to add to your portfolio this year? These three are my largest TSX holdings!

The past couple of years haven’t been the most promising for most investors. That becomes even more true if you’re heavily invested in growth stocks. However, at the Motley Fool, we firmly believe in looking at the big picture. Over the long run, solid companies should see their stocks rise. That’s what investors should focus on. In this article, I’ll discuss my three largest TSX holdings going into 2023. I believe all three companies have bright futures ahead.

This blue-chip stock is a recent addition to my portfolio

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a stock that I’ve been watching for years. For one reason or another, it seemed to always get pushed aside for other stocks. However, there came a point when I decided I’ve sat on the sidelines long enough. With the stock sitting over 10% lower than where it started trading in 2022, I took advantage of the discount.

Since then, the stock has done very well and now only trades about 1% lower than where it was a year ago. However, my goal is to see excellent returns over the long run. Led by its founder and president, Mark Leonard, I’m confident that Constellation Software could continue to generate excellent returns, as it has for most of its 16 years on the TSX.

Investors have yet to see the consequences of this company’s decision to start targeting large vertical market software companies for acquisition. I have a hunch it could push this stock to new heights.

Another great stock I recently bought

Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) is another stock that I’ve recently added to my portfolio. This is a well-known company among investors due to its large presence within the financial sector. Operating a portfolio consisting of more than $750 billion of assets under management, Brookfield is one of the largest holding companies in the world. Through its subsidiaries, Brookfield has exposure to the asset management, infrastructure, insurance, renewable utility, and private equity markets.

Some investors may be confused about the company’s new name and ticker. Rest assured, its underlying business hasn’t changed much. Last month, Brookfield decided to spin off its asset management business into a separate entity. Brookfield continues to be led by Bruce Flatt, one of the most respected executives of his time. As long as that remains true, I believe this stock could be an excellent hold over the long run.

One of my favourite Canadian companies

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains one of the my largest TSX holdings. Despite the many troubles that the company has faced over the past year, I believe Shopify could still grow into a much larger business by the end of the decade. Online shopping continues to grow, led by young consumers. As consumers continue to shift towards ecommerce, Shopify’s solutions could increase in demand.

The company reported a 22% year-over-year increase in its third-quarter revenue in 2022. That’s a very promising result given that many consumers are currently tightening their wallets due to the rampant inflation. Once consumer spending returns to normal levels, it wouldn’t be ridiculous to see Shopify’s revenue skyrocket in response.