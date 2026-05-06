3 Canadian Stocks That Look Like Smart Long-Term Buys Today

B2Gold provides leveraged upside to gold prices and the Goose project, while mining costs and country risk can swing results.

Long-term investing works best when the business can survive a rough patch and still look useful years from now. The strongest buys often have repeat customers, durable demand, solid balance sheets, and some kind of growth path that doesn’t rely on perfect market conditions. Dividends help too, especially when they come from real cash flow. The goal isn’t to find the loudest stock in the room, but to find companies with staying power, decent valuations, and enough catalysts to reward patient investors.

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ET

Evertz Technologies (TSX:ET) is a Burlington-based company that makes video and broadcast technology used by media companies, sports networks, entertainment platforms, and cloud-based content providers. As streaming, live sports, and digital media keep growing, Evertz sits in a useful niche. Over the last year, the company continued to benefit from demand for software-defined video networks, cloud tools, and media infrastructure upgrades.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, revenue hit a record $139.3 million, up from $136.9 million a year earlier. Gross margin improved to 58.3%, while fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.24. The company also entered the quarter with a strong order pipeline and backlog, giving investors some visibility. The stock recently traded around 20 times trailing earnings and offers a dividend yield near 5%. Risks remain, since media spending can move unevenly, and the dividend uses a large share of earnings. Still, Evertz has cash, a specialized market, and a long record of profitability.

BTO

Vancouver-based miner B2Gold (TSX:BTO) produces gold from operations in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines, with growth tied closely to its Goose project in Nunavut. Gold has remained a major investor focus over the last year, helped by central bank buying, geopolitical tension, and expectations that rates may eventually move lower. That backdrop helped gold miners regain attention after years of uneven performance.

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B2Gold achieved its gold production and cost guidance for 2025 and reported record annual revenue of more than US$3 billion. It also declared a first-quarter 2026 dividend of US$0.02 per share, or US$0.08 annualized. The stock recently traded around 15 times trailing earnings, but the forward valuation looks much lower. That discount partly reflects risk. Mining costs, country exposure, and project execution can all create headaches.

Still, B2Gold could fit a long-term portfolio for investors who want gold exposure without buying bullion directly. The Goose project could become a major growth driver once it ramps up, while higher gold prices can boost margins quickly, and a dividend of 1.9% certainly helps. Yet investors shouldn’t treat this as a sleep-easy stock, since gold miners can swing hard. But if management delivers on production and keeps costs under control, B2Gold has the ingredients for strong upside.

DRM

Dream Unlimited (TSX:DRM) owns and manages land, housing, commercial projects, and investment platforms across Canada. It’s more complicated than a simple real estate investment trust (REIT), but that complexity also gives it multiple ways to create value. Over the last year, Dream kept leaning into Western Canadian development, asset management fees, and share buybacks, while also increasing its dividend.

Dream’s fourth-quarter 2025 results showed solid activity. Revenue rose to $211.7 million from $192.3 million a year earlier. Net earnings reached $56.2 million, though that fell from the prior year because 2024 included a large one-time gain. The board also raised the annual dividend from $0.65 to $0.70 per share, now sitting at 3.8%.

The long-term case comes down to asset value and patience. Dream owns hard assets, development opportunities, and management platforms that can compound over time. But real estate still faces higher borrowing costs, slow transaction markets, and project timing risk. Investors may need to wait for value to show up. For those comfortable with that, Dream offers a smart mix of income, assets, and upside.

Bottom line

Evertz, B2Gold, and Dream Unlimited aren’t identical; each offers a different reason to invest, while offering dividends to boost income even with $7,000. In fact, here’s how much that could bring in at writing.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BTO $5.76 1215 $0.11 $133.65 Quarterly $6,998.40 ET $16.16 433 $0.81 $350.73 Quarterly $6,997.28 DRM $18.60 376 $0.70 $263.20 Quarterly $6,993.60

Sure, each carries risk, but these stocks also give long-term investors a clear reason to keep them on their watch list today.