Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 5

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 5

TSX may remain volatile today as market participants look for new macroeconomic triggers.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
tsx today

The Canadian equities market continued to trade on a slightly positive note for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, despite the latest Fed meeting minutes indicating more rate hikes in 2023. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 145 points, or 0.7%, yesterday to settle at 19,589.

Notably, the West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices have tanked by more than 8% in the first two trading sessions of the new year, as demand concerns amid the slowing global economy kept commodity investors worried. As a result, big losses in oil and natural gas prices dragged energy stocks downward yesterday as well. Nonetheless, a sharp rally in other key market sectors, like healthcare, real estate, metals mining, and technology pulled the TSX benchmark higher.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Equinox Gold, Canopy Growth, Dye & Durham, Torex Gold Resources, BlackBerry, and Bausch Health Companies were the top-performing TSX stocks on January 4, as they inched up by at least 7.9% each.

In contrast, shares of Nexgen Energy and ECN Capital fell by more than 4% each, making them the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the session.

According to the daily trade volume data, TD Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Barrick Gold, and Suncor Energy were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

While the TSX Composite has managed to start 2023 on a slightly positive note, despite weakness in the energy sector, it has largely been confined within a narrow range since mid-December, as shown in the index chart above. Continued trading within this narrow range clearly reflects indecisiveness among market participants as they look for new macroeconomic triggers.

Early Thursday morning, oil and base metals prices were staging a recovery. In contrast, gold and silver prices, which witnessed a sharp rally in the last couple of sessions, were trading on a bearish note. Given these reversals, I expect the main TSX index to open on a flat note today and remain volatile.

On the economic events front, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the weekly jobless claims, crude oil stockpiles, and monthly non-farm employment data from the U.S. market this morning.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Energy Stock a Buy After its Disappointing Run in 2022?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Suncor Energy stock stock jumped 36%, while TSX energy stocks soared 50% last year.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Are Simply Too Cheap to Avoid

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can’t pass up on two cheap Canadian stocks because, at very little cost, the earning potential is so huge.

Read more »

worry concern
Energy Stocks

The TSX’s Top-Performing Value Stocks of 2022 –Can You Still Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Value stocks could continue to outsmart growth names in 2023.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Is CNQ Stock a Buy in January 2023?

| Andrew Walker

CNQ stock is down from the 2022 high. Is it time to buy?

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Tourmaline (TSX:TOU) could have plenty of upside potential in 2023.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Wednesday, January 4

| Jitendra Parashar

Consistent declines in oil prices amid growing economic concerns could take TSX stock lower at the open today.

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Energy Stocks

Worried About a Recession? 3 TSX Giants to Outpace the Market

| Aditya Raghunath

Recession-resistant TSX stocks such as Fortis and Hydro One are well poised to deliver outsized returns to shareholders in 2023.

Read more »

Energy Stocks

These 3 TSX Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks – one each from the energy, financial, and industrial sectors – are set to soar in 2023…

Read more »