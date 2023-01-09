Advisor Commentary: What’s Ahead for the Market in 2023? [PREMIUM]

Welcome to 2023! My colleagues at Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada and I are perhaps more optimistic about the year …

Welcome to 2023!

My colleagues at Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada and I are perhaps more optimistic about the year ahead than any other year in recent memory.

Because 2022 was … not fun.

The thing is, dating back to 1970, the S&P 500 has provided an average return of +15% in the year after the index had a negative return. And since 1957, there have been only three instances when the index had consecutive years of negative returns.

And when we cast our gaze beyond 2023 — let’s just say that the odds of the market rising get substantially higher the further out we go.

It can be tough to keep this in perspective now because it’s still so fresh, but remember that the losses 2022 dished out were only in the moment. We will look back on 2022 as a year of opportunity. Mark my words.

Best of all, you still have time to take advantage in early 2023!

Stock Advisor Canada is here to help by kicking off the year with our latest collections of Starter Stocks and Best Buys Now— companies we think are ripe for your investing dollars right now.

That $6,500 TFSA opening that we Canadians just received says, “Hi!”

So what are you waiting for? Seize the moment and get into the market when the getting’s still this good.

Foolishly yours,

Iain Butler, CFA

Advisor, Stock Advisor Canada