Home » Investing » Tourmaline Oil Stock: Can This Top 2022 Gainer Keep the Momentum Going?

Tourmaline Oil Stock: Can This Top 2022 Gainer Keep the Momentum Going?

I am bullish on Tourmaline Oil, given its healthy growth prospects and cheaper valuation.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

With high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions weighing on the global equity markets last year, the S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 8.7%. Despite the weakness in the broader equity markets, Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) delivered impressive returns of 88% last year. Rising oil and natural gas prices and solid quarter performances have increased the company’s stock price. Can the upward momentum continue in 2023 as well?

First, let’s look at its performance in the first three quarters of 2022 and later discuss its growth prospects.

Tourmaline Oil’s performance in 2022

In the first three quarters of 2022, Tourmaline Oil generated revenue of $5.57 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 77%. Increased production and higher price realization drove its revenue.

The company’s natural gas production increased by 16%, while the production of crude oil, condensate, and NGL (natural gas liquids) increased by 19%. The average realized natural gas price stood a $5.52/thousand cubic feet, representing a 50% increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, the average realized crude oil, condensate, and NGL price increased by 54% to $68.35/barrel. Also, during the third quarter, Tourmaline Oil completed the acquisition of Rising Star Resources for around $190 million.

The top-line growth boosted the company’s bottom line during the first nine months of 2022. Its net earnings per share (EPS) stood at $13.21, representing a 298% year-over-year rise. The expansion of operating margins and share repurchases over the last four quarters drove its EPS. It also generated a solid cash flow of $3.48 billion in the first three quarters of 2022.

Now, let’s look at its growth prospects.

Tourmaline Oil’s growth prospects

Gas prices across Europe and the United States have cooled down substantially. In Europe, the prices have declined to pre-war levels thanks to the unusually warm weather and high storage levels. The decline in natural gas prices has dragged Tourmaline Oil’s stock price down, with the company losing around a quarter of its stock value compared to November highs.

However, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned last month that the European Union could face a possible shortage of 27 billion cubic metres of natural gas in 2023. So, the supply-demand mismatch could boost gas prices, benefiting Tourmaline Oil. Meanwhile, the company’s management expects its 2023 production to increase to an average of 545,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Further, the company is developing the North Montney Conroy BC facility, which could become operational between 2025 and 2028. Supported by these facilities, the company’s management expects its production to increase to 700,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2028.

Further, amid the expectation of increased production and higher price realization, the company’s management expects to generate a free cash flow of $3.7 billion this year. So, the company’s outlook looks healthy.

Dividend yield and valuation

Tourmaline Oil has rewarded its shareholders with special dividends amid its solid free cash flows. Overall, the company has paid $7.9/share as a dividend this year. Also, the company trades at an attractive valuation, despite rising around 88% last year. Its next 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 5.9. So, considering its healthy growth prospects and cheaper valuation, I am bullish on Tourmaline Oil.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Energy Stocks

The TSX’s Top Gainers in 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There actually were growth stocks in 2022, believe it or not. And these three TSX stocks topped the list.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Hot Stocks in 2023: The Top Energy Investments for Total Returns

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-yield TSX stocks are the top energy investments in 2023 if total returns are the priority in a recessionary…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Utility Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

With a likely cooling in interest rate hikes, here's why it makes sense to buy TSX utility stocks.

Read more »

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Slid 49.3% Last Year

| Tony Dong

Here's why shares of AQN fell hard last year.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

How to Invest and Earn $5,800 in Tax-Free Income in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Dividend stocks on the TSX like Enbridge and Keyera can help TFSA holders earn over $5,800 in annual payouts this…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Energy Stocks

Freehold Royalties Stock – Can This Top 2022 Gainer Keep on Running?

| Daniel Da Costa

Freehold Royalties gained over 40% in 2022 compared to a loss of 8% from the TSX. Here's why it could…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Energy Stocks

3 Domestic Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three domestic stocks with high-growth potential but that are trading at absurdly cheap prices are excellent investment options for Canadians.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 5

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX may remain volatile today as market participants look for new macroeconomic triggers.

Read more »