Home » Investing » Will Shopify’s Stock Price Soar in 2023?

Will Shopify’s Stock Price Soar in 2023?

Here’s why investors in Shopify (TSX:SHOP) may want to think twice before selling into what could be a nice rebound rally in 2023.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
thinking

Image source: Getty Images

The massive drop in technology stocks last year could give way to a rebound this year, as more companies work to safeguard their profitability, and the Feds clamps down its rate-hike spree. That’s according to Wedbush Securities, and a growing number of analysts, who believe that 2023 could be a much better year for companies like Shopify (TSX:SHOP). 

Beaten down by this current macro environment, Shopify stock has been a real underperformer in 2022. While the overall growth-heavy NASDAQ index sunk by more than 30%, Shopify stock plunged more than 70%, greatly outpacing the market.

The good news for those bullish on Shopify is that this is a company that also tends to outperform on the way up. We saw this during the most recent bull market, and we could see this gain. Let’s dive into whether such a surge could be on the horizon right now.

Why is Shopify getting investors’ attention? 

Shopify is anticipated to report breakeven earnings per share for the current quarter. Shopify’s most recent reported quarter showed revenue of $1.37 billion, an increase of 21.6% year over year. Shopify has twice outperformed consensus earnings-per-share forecasts over the past four quarters. Over this time, the company beat consensus revenue projections twice.

The company recorded a massive surge in transaction volumes this previous Black Friday/Cyber Monday, bringing in $7.5 billion. The company also launched its highly anticipated POS Go last year. This offline payment device is one that many bullish on Shopify believes could make the e-commerce-focused company more diversified in the brick-and-mortar space.

Another key update for Shopify is the company’s partnership with toymaker Mattel to allow businesses to integrate various tools and services into their online platforms.

Bottom line 

Shopify stock certainly has the potential to outperform in 2023. Should the company hit its numbers and provide investors with a fundamental reason to own this stock, it’s one of the few growth companies that could make waves this year. That is, if the aforementioned catalysts play out how many think they will.

For now, this is a stock that looks poised to provide volatility. Thus, this is a company that investors should really consider in line with their investment objectives. Things like capital needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance all need to be considered. For those more defensively oriented, this may not be the best pick right now — it can fall as fast as it can climb.

That said, 2023 could certainly provide the kinds of returns Shopify investors are used to. Those willing to brush off 2022 and look forward have plenty to be excited about.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Investing

Advisor Commentary: What’s Ahead for the Market in 2023? [PREMIUM]

| Iain Butler (TMFOHCanada)

Welcome to 2023! My colleagues at Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada and I are perhaps more optimistic about the year…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Is Cineplex Stock Worth Buying in 2023?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is one of the most misunderstood stocks on the market. Let's see if Cineplex stock is worth buying…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

B2Gold Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?  

| Daniel Da Costa

After struggling through 2022 while gold stocks were out of favour, B2Gold has some significant upside in 2023 as interest…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

2 E-Commerce Stocks That Could Boost Your Wealth in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top TSX e-commerce stocks could stage a grand comeback this year.

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?

| Jitendra Parashar

Air Canada stock jumped by 4.2% in the first week of 2023. Let’s find out how high it could go…

Read more »

two people use AI to examine a house
Stocks for Beginners

Just Released: The 5 Best Stocks to Buy in January 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler (TMFOHCanada)

Let’s cut to the chase: It’s absolutely true that shares of Redfin, an online real estate platform, have fallen 93%…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Will Rogers Stock Soar if the Merger With Shaw Happens?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

If the pending telco merger finally obtains approval soon, expect the stock of Canada’s new, second-largest telco to soar considerably…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Tourmaline Oil Stock: Can This Top 2022 Gainer Keep the Momentum Going?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

I am bullish on Tourmaline Oil, given its healthy growth prospects and cheaper valuation.

Read more »