Home » Investing » Better Buy: Kinross Gold Stock or Franco-Nevada?

Better Buy: Kinross Gold Stock or Franco-Nevada?

Gold stocks and ETFs are among the first choices most investors make when the economy is in recession, but the wrong gold stock can weigh down your portfolio.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.

Source: Getty Images

More than a century ago, prospectors had to leave their homes and try their luck in the wilderness to find gold. Now, investors don’t even have to leave their beds. The difference is that if you had luck, then you actually “struck gold.” And if you have luck now (as an investor), and you choose the right stocks (which has nothing to do with luck), you can see golden returns from your gold stocks.

It bears stressing that as a good investor, “luck” is not something you should be counting on. Good planning, understanding the market, and diligent research should be your go-to strategy for investing and choosing the right stocks. But since the market is unpredictable, even with the best tools available to us, you should also have a healthy risk tolerance.

With that out of the way, let’s look into two gold stocks you may consider anchoring your portfolio with (at least a part of it) in a 2023 recession and see which might be the better pick.

A senior gold producer

Kinross (TSX:K) is a senior gold producer that mostly operates in the Americas. It has three functional mines in the U.S. (two in Nevada and one in Alaska), one each in Chile, Brazil, and Mauritania, which is the only African jurisdiction the company operates in. It also has promising properties in Canada and multiple exploration projects.

The annual guidance for 2022 was two million ounces, and the production is expected to hover around this number, at least till 2025, and may not exceed 2.1 million ounces in any given year. The best part is that the company has proven reserves of about 28.5 million ounces. And with the current production pace, this may last the company for well over a decade.

With this stability in mind, you can evaluate Kinross for its potential, especially during market downturns. After the 2020 market crash, its performance was amazing, and it reclaimed its pre-crash value in less than two months. In the Great Recession, its full recovery took nearly a year, and it didn’t last long.

As for now, the stock has been going up consistently since July 2022 and is already up 50%. This tide may continue to rise until the market turns bullish. It’s also offering a 2.6% dividend yield.

A gold royalties company

Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) offers a different way to invest in gold — royalties. And considering the stock’s performance in the past 15 years, this appears to be a better choice, especially if you are looking for growth-based returns. The stock has gone consistently up, alongside a bullish TSX. This is in stark contrast to the performance of most gold mining stocks.

The stock has been fluctuating ever since it hit its post-pandemic peak, and this may continue until the recession. But since it moves differently from other gold stocks, the stock may go up in the bullish market and remain bullish for years. It’s not a great catch from a dividend yield perspective, but as an established aristocrat, it offers dividend stability and consistency.

Foolish takeaway

Both stocks are worth buying, albeit at different times. Kinross, thanks to its ability to perform well during a recession and its current momentum, is a good buy now and might remain so until the early days of a bullish market. And when the recovery period starts, Franco-Nevada would be a better option. If you buy at the right time, you may be able to lock in a good yield as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy Gold Stocks In 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors bullish on gold can consider buying mining stocks such as Barrick Gold right now.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

B2Gold Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?  

| Daniel Da Costa

After struggling through 2022 while gold stocks were out of favour, B2Gold has some significant upside in 2023 as interest…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Gold Stocks Could Change Course in 2023: Here Are the 2 Top Bets

| Vineet Kulkarni

What's next for TSX gold stocks?

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Commodity Stocks to Further Diversify Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock and another commodity play could have a surprisingly strong 2023.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Bank Stocks

2 Oversold Blue-Chip Dividend Heavyweights to Play it Safe

| Joey Frenette

TD stock and another golden opportunity for value investors in Canada in the New Year.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Strengthening gold and silver prices could help TSX mining stocks open higher on the first trading day of 2023.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 High-Growth Mining Stock Too Cheap to Ignore

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-growth stock in the mining sector is a strong buy following impressive 65% earnings growth in Q2 2023.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: Why Stocks Could Continue to Rally on Thursday, December 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Commodity market recovery, a minor drop in inflation, and strong consumer confidence could keep driving TSX stocks higher today.

Read more »