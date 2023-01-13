Home » Investing » Unlock Growth and Income With This 3-Stock Combo

Unlock Growth and Income With This 3-Stock Combo

Want income and growth from your investment portfolio? Check out this three-stock combo that could provide serious total returns ahead!

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Finding Canadian stocks that pay dividends and are growing can be a challenge. If a company is specifically focused on dividends, it often doesn’t have much capital left over to invest in growing its business.

Finding a smart balance between paying dividends and re-investing in long-term earnings power is crucial for long-term investors. If you are looking for stocks with growth and income, this three-stock combo should be on your radar.

A diversified stock with a solid dividend

Calian Group (TSX:CGY) is a $750 million company that not too many Canadian investors have on their radars. Yet its stock is up nearly 100% over the past five years. It operates a conglomerate of businesses focused on healthcare, training, technology, and cybersecurity.

Its largest customer is the Canadian government and military, but it also has a diversified group of corporate and private customers. It has a backlog worth $1.3 billion, so it has plenty of revenue to realize ahead.

The company has a great balance sheet with $35 million of net cash. Acquisition and organic growth should continue to help earnings rise by a high teens rate. Plus, this stock earns a 1.75% dividend yield right now.

A leader in specialized health products

Another stock with a combination of growth and income is Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL). It is a leading provider of vitamins and health supplements across North America and increasingly the world. Over the past five years, it has delivered a 64% stock return.

It just acquired a major supplements brand in the United States. Given the U.S. is the largest supplement market in the world, that will give Jamieson a major foothold for long-term expansion in the region. Right now, management hopes to grow revenues and earnings per share in 2022 by 22% and 17%, respectively.

Jamieson stock earns a 1.9% dividend yield today. It has increased that dividend by a 22% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2016. For a stock that is growing earnings and dividends at an attractive rate, Jamieson looks well positioned for solid returns ahead.

A financial stock with a fast-growing dividend

goeasy (TSX:GSY) has put up some exceptional numbers. Its stock is up 188% over the past five years. It is up over 940% over the past decade! As one of Canada’s largest non-prime lenders, it has been quickly gaining market share as many banks have moved out of the space.

The company has been expanding both geographically and by vertical (i.e., recreational vehicles, buy-now-pay-later). While it is facing some near-term economic headwinds, it still expects to grow revenues and adjusted earnings per share in 2022 by 23% and 10%, respectively.

It just raised additional capital, so it has the fire power to grow at an even faster pace in 2023. Right now, goeasy trades at an attractive earnings multiple of only 8.5. It pays a 3.2% dividend yield. It has grown its dividend by a +30% compounded annual rate for the past several years.

If you have a longer-term time horizon, this stock could continue to deliver elevated total returns, but you may need to be patient.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group, Goeasy, and Jamieson Wellness. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Investing

2 Top Mining Stocks in Canada to Buy in January 2023

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Agnico Eagle Mines stock should do well in 2023, as gold prices rebound. Nutrien could be another interesting bet this…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in January 2023 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX has stocks that react differently to macro events. These shares can help you make the most of this…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

3 Legit Ways to Make $105 in Monthly Passive Income

| Andrew Button

I'm earning legit passive income from bank stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Read more »

clock time
Energy Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a dividend stock to augment your income? Here’s a dividend stock that should be on every investor’s radar.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

Down 77% in the Bearish Market, Can Shopify Ever Recover to its All-Time Highs?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock is down 77% from its all-time high. Can it get back there?

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

3 Under-the-Radar Stocks to Buy in January 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three under-the-radar stocks from the red-hot energy sector are excellent buys this year for their high-growth potential.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

For $555 in Passive Income, Buy 645 Shares of This Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has a solid history of dividend growth, while retaining a 9.91% yield right now!

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

Passive Income Investors: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Beat the TSX Next Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping for TSX-beating growth, you need a company that's come out the other side of a recession. So…

Read more »